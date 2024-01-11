New Fully Managed Cloud Service From ERA Offers Unrivalled Data Protection and Access to Media Assets

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Jan. 10, 2024 — Perifery™, a division of DataCore, today announced that it has partnered with ERA, a leading independent provider of IT workflow solutions, to offer a fully managed cloud service for ERA customers and users in the media and entertainment (M&E) industry. Using Perifery’s media-focused Object Matrix platform on ERA infrastructure provides companies with the highest levels of data protection and simple, uninterrupted access to valuable media assets. The Object Matrix integration forms part of ERA’s Coeus archive system, giving object storage functionality via an intuitive interface to its customers.

“With the ever-increasing need to ensure content is secure, protected, and easily accessible, it is critical for any company to have access to the most cutting-edge services that offer highly available archive and backup workflows that are also cost-effective,” said Peter Watling, Senior Sales Director, EMEA, for Perifery. “The new service provided by ERA based on Object Matrix redefines how cloud storage can be utilized by any organization, offering exceptional value, seamless integrations, and unrivalled access without being prohibitive to use.”

Perifery’s Object Matrix platform is specifically designed for media workflows. Used by the biggest media organizations across the globe, Object Matrix is not only the most secure storage platform available but is also the most flexible. It comes with a suite of applications including asset management, analytics, and file system and is tightly integrated into most media third parties, including Avid and Adobe. The integration enables ERA to provide cloud-based archive and back-up services with specific media functionality to its customers.

“We’re excited to team up with Perifery and offer a media-based cloud storage service with unparalleled scalability, availability, and security,” said Sean Baker, Managing Director at ERA. “Combining Perifery’s decades of data management experience with our expert support, deep industry knowledge, and highly skilled engineers will help elevate M&E storage workflows to new levels of efficiency.”

Perifery and ERA will share more details about their fully managed object storage service during a webinar on Wednesday, Jan. 24. To sign up for the webinar, visit: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7444713403751302752 .

More information about Perifery is available at www.perifery.com.

About ERA

Based in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, and delivering IT and workflow solutions since 1998, ERA is one of the UK’s leading independent providers of IT workflow solutions for clients in the media, VFX, post-production and broadcast industries. Solutions cover all aspects of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), cloud archiving, remote workstations, storage, maintenance support and other managed services to meet the needs of complex and demanding media workflow projects.

By taking a vendor-neutral design approach and understanding no two customers are the same, ERA has developed a large and strong customer base. With customers including Jellyfish Pictures, The Look, Evolutions, The University of Salford and Vice Media, ERA have helped with challenges around storage, impractical infrastructures, accessibility issues, scalability, and integration.

About Perifery™, a Division of DataCore

Perifery™, a division of DataCore, provides world-class, innovative workflow solutions for evolving media organizations. Trusted by leading media and entertainment companies worldwide, Perifery appliances and Swarm software set the bar for fast, secure, and scalable solutions that preserve, protect, and speed up monetization of digital assets. Accelerating the customer journey from core to the edge and cloud, Perifery solutions redefine how storage resources are best utilized, enabling transformational business growth. More information about Perifery is available at perifery.com.

