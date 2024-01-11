Visit Matrox Video at ISE 2024, Booth 5D500

MONTREAL — Jan. 10, 2024 — Technology innovator Matrox® Video today announced its activities for Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024, Jan. 30-Feb. 2 in Barcelona. Matrox Video has solidified its position as a leader in AV-over-IP distribution technologies, manufacturing essential products to drive modern AVoIP applications. In Booth 5D500, Matrox Video will display a selection from its complete portfolio of products designed for networked, IP-based control rooms and live production environments.

Control Room Collaboration Over IP

In the Control Room Collaboration pod, attendees will see how Matrox Video’s encoders and decoders, IP KVM extension and switching solutions, and video wall controllers enable smooth and seamless collaboration over IP and increase operator efficiency and decision-making. To demonstrate, the pod will feature a video wall and an operator workspace driven by the following Matrox Video products:

Matrox Extio™ 3 IP KVM extenders and KMLync USB keyboard/mouse switches enhance operator efficiency by enabling remote monitoring and control of systems across a multimonitor workspace with up to four 4K or 16 full-HD displays. In this way, operators can visualize more data and seamlessly control — with one keyboard and mouse — multiple systems that have 4K/quad-FHD video ports, fast switching, and built-in multiview capability. A secure and scalable IP KVM matrix system, Extio 3 operates at very low bit rate over Gigabit Ethernet LAN, WAN, and the internet.

Matrox Maevex encoders/decoders for H.264/H.265 streaming and recording – Maevex 6100 Series and Maevex 7100 Series offer high-quality, high-density, ultra-low latency live streaming and recording to capture and share all AV sources and data points for all kinds of collaborative applications. Users can pair Maevex 6100 Series encoders and decoders to achieve full-frame synchronization from multiple sources. The Maevex-captured streams can be displayed on a Matrox LUMA Pro-powered video wall.

Matrox LUMA Pro graphics cards leverage Intel® Arc™ GPUs to create versatile baseband and IP-based video wall systems with robust H.264/H.265 decoding. LUMA Pro supports up to two 8Kp60, two 5Kp120, or four 5Kp60 DisplayPort 2.1 monitors, and users can combine cards for a high-density-output video wall of up to 16 synchronized 5Kp60 displays. Frame-locking up to four LUMA Pro cards facilitates easy addition and synchronization of displays. Featuring advanced GPU-based media codec engines and supported by Matrox Mura software libraries, these cards enable the decoding and display of over 40 full-HD streams per card. Also on display will be a new quad HDMI® capture PCI Express® card engineered for video wall use cases that require high-density HDMI streams up to 4Kp60.

Video Production, Routing, and Distribution

This pod will focus on live production in pro AV and the use of SMPTE ST 2110 in live event venues, such as theaters or corporate and government environments where the organization is working with live events, producing and mixing live content for distribution locally and beyond. The pod will demonstrate how easy and cost effective it is to distribute Panasonic Kairos live production content locally within the organization’s LAN with Matrox ConvertIP converters and ultra-low latency encoders/decoders. These compact appliances support both SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX and preserve the quality and real-time nature of the live event content they are distributing, while also simplifying network requirements and working within the organization’s standard network infrastructure.

The ConvertIP demo will also show the new daisy-chain feature that reduces installation costs and increases network efficiency and resiliency. In environments like stadiums and arenas, airports and transportation hubs, and in various digital signage applications, ConvertIP daisy-chaining makes it possible to distribute multiple streams of content efficiently and cost-effectively throughout the physical environment. Facilities get more out of any active network port, use less network equipment, and reduce installation of network wiring runs. All of this equals lower cost and more efficient and effective installations.

Streaming and Recording

Pro AV users interested in streaming and recording H.264/H.265 content with ultra-low latency will see Matrox Maevex encoders and decoders in action. Matrox Maevex 6100 Series encoders/decoders and the new Maevex 7100 Series encoders enable multichannel, ultra-low latency, low bitrate, high-quality, simultaneous streaming and recording and zero-latency pass-through for real-time output of AV content in collaboration-focused environments. With these capabilities, operators can distribute critical content to any location to facilitate informed, accurate, real-time decision-making.

Besides the pod demonstrations, Matrox Video will showcase the Matrox ConvertIP Series at a few partner booths, including AIMS, AMD, Panasonic, and NETGEAR. On Feb. 1, Matrox Video will host a cocktail party in its booth (5D500). Attendees are invited to stop by for drinks and light appetizers from 4 to 6 p.m. and visit the Matrox Video booth throughout the show for other exciting opportunities.

More information about Matrox Video and its products is available at video.matrox.com.

