This article was originally published by our sister publication, Broadband Communities

Over 22 million Americans currently get assistance from the ACP to pay for high-speed internet access but FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said current funds to maintain the program will run out by April of 2024.

Rosenworcel made the comments when she addressed the Congressional Subcommittee on Communications and Technology on Nov. 30.

“Across the country, I have met with people who have been able to get online and stay connected thanks to this program,” Rosenworcel said, according to published opening statements. “Our current projections indicate that our appropriated funds to continue this program and keep these households connected will run out by April of next year.”

The ACP is described as an FCC benefit program that helps ensure households can afford broadband, according to the FCC’s website.

“The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands,” the commission’s website stated.

Households are eligible for the ACP if their income is at or below 200 percent of poverty guidelines set by the government, according to the FCC’s website for the ACP.

In addition, households participating in the ACP can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price, according to the FCC’s program summary, which said households in the ACP are limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per household.

“I strongly support funding the Affordable Connectivity Program into the future to help more families get and stay connected to the high-speed internet they need to participate in modern life,” Rosenworcel told the subcommittee. She said the ACP is the largest broadband affordability program in the nation’s history.

Rosenworcel isn’t alone in urging Congress to renew funding for the ACP.

In October, the Biden Administration announced a request for additional funding to bolster the ACP by extending free and discounted high-speed internet for eligible households through December 2024.

According to the White House, Biden requested the money be allocated as an emergency request as part of the Balanced Budget and Emergency Deficit Control Act of 1985.

“The world is watching and the American people rightly expect their leaders to come together and deliver on these priorities,” the president previously said in a statement. “I urge Congress to address them as part of a comprehensive, bipartisan agreement in the weeks ahead.”