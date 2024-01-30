Press Release

The Federal Communications Commission last week adopted updates to its rules for the 70 GHz, 80 GHz, and 90 GHz spectrum bands to facilitate broadband access on ships and aircrafts, in addition to backhaul service for 5G. This action will promote the efficient use of spectrum and will provide opportunities for the development of new broadband service options.

The Report and Order adopted today establishes new rules and updates existing rules for the 71–76 GHz, 81–86 GHz, 92–94 GHz, and 94.1–95 GHz bands. The new rules authorize certain point-to-point links to endpoints in motion in the 70 GHz and 80 GHz bands to facilitate the use of these frequencies for access to broadband services on aircraft and ships. They also permit the use of smaller and lower-cost antennas to facilitate the provision of backhaul service in the 70 GHz and 80 GHz bands. Finally, the Report and Order changes the link registration process in the 70/80/90 GHz bands to require certification of construction of registered links, which will promote more efficient use of this spectrum and improve the accuracy of the link registration database.

The Commission also adopted a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to seek comment on the addition of another type of link as part of maritime operations otherwise authorized in the Report and Order, and the inclusion of Fixed Satellite Service earth stations in the light-licensing regime for the 70 GHz and 80 GHz bands.

This news was provided by the FCC.

