PRESS RELEASE

Wyyerd Fiber, a fiber-to-the-premise Internet Service Provider (ISP), has completed agreements to expand its 100% fiber network to serve residents and businesses across more than 15 municipalities in the greater Phoenix area. Engineering and construction is underway.

“For years, residents and city leaders have been asking fiber companies to deliver permanent, high-quality infrastructure solutions to enable access to the internet,” said Wyyerd CEO John Scarano. “Our approach is straightforward – to install the best and longest-lasting technology available and to support our customers with local teams who are also members of the communities we serve.”

Wyyerd acquired Zona Communications in 2019, serving Peoria, Buckeye and areas of Maricopa County, and has since expanded rapidly throughout the West Valley, recently opening a new regional headquarters in Surprise. Wyyerd’s near-term plans include launching service in the East Valley in early 2023.

Wyyerd offers a full suite of services for residences, businesses, enterprises, carriers, and non-profit partners, including government and education entities. The experience of serving communities such as Vistancia, Sun City Festival, Festival Foothills, Sun City Grand and Surprise Farms has demonstrated the value customers see in a fiber-based product combined with exceptional customer service.

“Our motto is to do the right thing every time, and that means taking care of our customers like they are family, ” said Travis Nance, Wyyerd President/General Manager in Arizona. “Customers tell us they don’t like things like installation fees, gimmicks, surprises on their bill, and data caps. We don’t like them either, that’s why we don’t have them.”

About Wyyerd

Wyyerd Fiber, via its local operating entities, delivers fast, affordable, fiber-based internet access and related services. At Wyyerd, we believe that each region is unique and should be supported by an equally unique, locally managed organization, led by a local team. Wyyerd’s vision is to become the cornerstone partner for internet connectivity, fiber and facilities interconnection, smart community enablement and sustainable development, one community at a time. Visit wyyerd.com for more information.