PRESS RELEASE

Acromove, provider of the world’s first cloud computing solution designed specifically for the Edge, announced that George Koronias, one of Europe’s most successful leaders in the telecommunications and high technology sectors, has joined Acromove’s board of directors (BoD).

Recognizing that the future is wireless, George was a pioneer in Greece laying the foundation for mobile telephony. George was CEO of Vodafone Greece from 1992 until 2008, from its founding stages to its IPO, later serving as the company’s Chairman of the Board. He is a recognized authority on high-growth companies in emerging markets. An electronic engineer by training with postgraduate studies in Aerospace systems, he has held leadership positions in aerospace, defense, and information technology. In the past, he co-founded Meazon where he also served as the company’s executive chairman. Currently, he serves as chairman of the board at Excelon Financial Services and until recently a partner and chairman of the board at Inaccess UK.

“We are incredibly honored and excited to welcome George Koronias to Acromove as a board member and investor,” said Artemios Achillopoulos, Founder & CEO of Acromove. “His experience, perspective and in-depth knowledge of the telecommunications market will be a huge asset as we continue our efforts to ignite the Edge revolution.”

“Acromove has a strong vision and plans for the future of Edge computing. I am thrilled to join the company as a board member and help to guide it to the next level,” said George Koronias.

About Acromove

Today there is an explosion of data in every business that is being amplified by IoT sensors everywhere and that requires advanced applications driven by AI/ML to provide results in real time using 5G networks. The current centralized cloud IT infrastructure cannot handle these problems giving rise to what is called Edge computing. Until now Edge computing has involved modifying existing centralized data center solutions, but this has proven to be inadequate – too expensive and too cumbersome to deploy. Acromove is architecting, building, and deploying a new generation of Edge computing solutions that were purpose built from the ground up for the Edge problems. This enables Acromove to deliver new levels of performance at a much lower price. Acromove is providing these novel solutions in the same business model as the cloud – the customer does not have to plan, own, manage or maintain any of the technology. Customers can rent as much or as little Edge computing as they need at any time. Whether it is a public telecommunications carrier, a retail store chain, a factory moving to Industry 4.0 or a smart city architect, Acromove has a solution for any Edge Cloud need. Acromove was founded by Evangelos Achillopoulos and Artemios Achillopoulos in 2014 in Athens, Greece. The company relocated its headquarters to the United States in 2017 and maintains its engineering center in Athens. For more information, visit www.acromove.com.

