News

Iliad has signed a deal with Fastweb which will give the former access to its FTTH network on a wholesale basis.

Iliad, owned by French entrepreneur Xavier Niel, first entered the Italian fixed-broadband market in January this year. The group has already signed similar wholesale-access deals with FiberCop and Open Fiber. With the combination of these agreements iliad is targeting full coverage of 10 million houses in Italy by the start of 2023.

Fastweb celebrated the addition of another customer to its wholesale access portfolio, which it deems to be one of its fastest growing markets. By 2025, Fastweb estimates that its wholesale fibre network will cover over 14.5 million Italian homes.

Commenting on the announcement, Alberto Calcagno, CEO of Fastweb said: “With this agreement Fastweb strengthens its strategy of presence in the wholesale market of ultra-broadband connectivity. In addition to providing ultra-broadband services to families and businesses, we make our infrastructure of excellence available to other operators to accelerate the spread of ultra-broadband services in all areas of the country. We are proud that iliad, which recently launched its services in the fixed line segment, has decided to rely on our network and our technological know-how.”

Benedetto Levi, CEO of iliad added: “Our goal is to offer our users the best fiber connectivity service in ever larger areas of the country. The agreement with Fastweb is an important step in this direction, and we can only be very satisfied.”