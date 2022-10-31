The UK’s broadband industry has grown exponentially over the last five years and the influx of CPs and alternative networks serves to dilute the market, creating more options for the end user.

FullFibre is aware of the expense and support needed for CPs to grow and exist alongside their larger competitors and is the reason why the network builder helps them reach new customers and maximise crucial costs of service and acquisition.

Being able to utilise budget effectively allows for smarter customer uptake methods and understanding overall costs is crucial for a new CP to survive in today’s market.

At #ConnectedBritain 2022 we spoke to James Warner, Chief Sales Officer, FullFibre where he gave the low down on how CPs can expand their customer base and network footprint.

