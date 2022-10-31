Press Release

Virgin Media O2 is today celebrating a major milestone as the company’s first joint product, Volt, which gives consumers more value, more speed and more data, surpasses one million customers just a year on from its launch

The joint offering from Virgin Media O2 launched within months of the companies’ £31bn merger in 2021, with the aim of boosting services for its customers by offering the best of Virgin Media’s ultrafast broadband and O2’s awarding winning mobile network in one combined bundle. This milestone means that around a fifth of Virgin Media O2’s broadband customers are already taking a Volt package.

Through Volt, customers can enjoy a broadband speed boost, double the mobile data and discounts on connected devices, as well as benefitting from its newly launched WiFi guarantee, the fastest of any major provider in the UK. Volt customers can also access exclusive rewards, perks and experiences from Priority – one of the UK’s best loyalty initiatives. Customers can take a range of Volt bundles which offer broadband speeds from a 100Mpbs to 1Gbps, with boosted mobile data at no extra cost.

To mark the occasion, Virgin Media O2 teamed up with British singer, Olly Murs, to surprise a lucky Volt customer – watch HERE – in Manchester with a years’ free service and an epic tech bundle including a new TV, games console and earphones so they can make the most of their Volt benefits.

New insights from Virgin Media O2 show that existing Volt customers are enjoying average download speeds of 452Mbps, more than 100% faster than the average for non-Volt packages. This means that Volt customers could download Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (base game file size is 36.201 GB) more than twice as fast as the average customer without a Volt package in just 10 minutes and 40 seconds.

Jeff Dodds, Chief Operating Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “We launched Volt within months of our merger as part of our commitment to supercharge connectivity across the UK and to disrupt the market to give consumers improved choice and a more affordable way to bundle the UK’s leading broadband and mobile services together.

“Reaching this milestone just a year after Volt launching demonstrates the momentum behind us and is testament to the quality of our offering and the real benefits available to our customers, which in the current climate have never been more valuable.”

Virgin Media O2 is supercharging the UK

More than a year on from the merger, Virgin Media O2 has announced a range of products and initiatives as part of its mission to upgrade the UK to better connectivity. It has also reacted to the cost-of-living crisis with a number of measures to support its customers and people. This includes Virgin Media O2’s plans to upgrade its entire broadband network to full fibre by 2028; continuing to offer inclusive roaming in the EU for its mobile customers; creating the UK’s first National Databank to help tackle digital poverty by providing free data to people in need; launching Stream, a new and innovative way to bring together the best TV content in one place and offer customers more value and flexibility as well as the UK’s fastest WiFi guarantee of all major providers.

Virgin Media O2 has also launched a series of new Volt offers exclusively for small businesses – providing more speed, more data and more value at a time when the UK’s entrepreneurs need it most. Any customer taking a Voom broadband service from Virgin Media Business and an eligible O2 Small Business mobile tariff can now choose from free O2 4G back-up for their Voom Fibre broadband or a boost to the next Voom speed tier – and as O2 customers, they also have the option to double their mobile data for free or receive a free 4G mobile hotspot at no extra cost. For more information on Volt, visit HERE.

Also in the news:

How smart city technology is transforming Sunderland

Vodafone announces flurry of Open RAN partnerships

Saudi Public Investment Firm seeks majority stake in STC towerco