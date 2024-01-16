Highlight announces that its Highlight Service Assurance Platform now supports Meraki Cellular Gateway devices alongside Meraki SD-WAN, switch and Wi-Fi appliances. Using a single API key, Highlight will discover all four Cisco Meraki device types across an organisation and have them up and polling within five minutes.

Meraki Cellular Gateways use SIM cards to connect a cellular signal into a wired network, delivering high-speed, always-on cellular connectivity for business-critical operations. Meraki collects the cellular data and Highlight takes the information and presents it in a visual way that is easy to understand and manage, together with the option to fine tune alerts. When used in conjunction with other Meraki devices, Highlight combines the data into a single view alongside other ethernet and broadband connections based on Cisco or another provider.

Highlight overcomes some of the main challenges with cellular networks. Whilst a service provider will ensure signal strength is suitable when installing a cellular modem, a radio connection is susceptible to signal strength issues, interference or damage to the antenna, as well as cellular towers being shut down for maintenance and repair. With the Highlight graphical display of signal strength, network technology and tower id, providers with large cellular estates can reassure customers that they are paying for a working and viable cellular service.

When used in conjunction with Highlight’s Cellular Clarity service, users can compare the signal strength of a connection to custom-set thresholds, view signal strength over time on a chart and report on historic signal strength scores.

Martin Saunders, Product and Marketing Director of Highlight says, “Over the past two years, Highlight’s strategic direction has been to focus on integrating with the Cisco Meraki networking technologies. We are delighted to offer this unique level of support for Maraki networks as the only service assurance platform able to capture information from all Meraki’s four network appliance categories.

“Cellular networks are valuable tools for organisations needing a form of connectivity when broadband is not available, for fast start situations, for temporary locations, or as a backup network. It is rare for providers to deliver a full managed services for cellular networks due to a lack of suitable monitoring solutions or their tools generate too many false positive alerts. With Highlight, offering a full managed service for cellular connections presents a huge opportunity.”

About Highlight http://www.highlight.net

The Highlight Service Assurance Platform collects and analyses complex network data, translating and transforming it into an intuitive web portal. It goes beyond the technical monitoring of individual components by focusing on the network service as-a-whole, empowering both Service Providers and Enterprise organisations.

Clear and understandable service assurance data encourages better conversations and enables informed decision-making for both service providers and enterprise organisations.

The Highlight platform has been continuously developed for more than two decades by a dedicated team of in-house software developers, resulting in a feature-packed experience with an intuitive user experience that is used by over 10,000 organisations globally.