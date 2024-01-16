Johannesburg, South Africa, 16th January 2024 – CMC Networks, a global Tier 1 service provider, has upgraded its Global Network Operations Centre (GNOC) with the move to its new offices in Sandton, South Africa. This upgrade will boost network and operational efficiencies and enhance customer experiences with the increased adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation.

The upgrade includes the implementation of Juniper Mist AI to fully integrate CMC Networks’ switching, routing and Access Point (AP) network fabric. The solution combines AI, machine learning and data science techniques to streamline operations across the company’s wireless access, wired access, and software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WAN). Advanced data comes from APs, switches, routers, and firewalls across CMC’s network to optimise customer experiences end-to-end.

“The upgrade to our Global Network Operations Centre represents our dedication to digitally transforming our network and operations for our customers,” said Marisa Trisolino, CEO at CMC Networks. “We have more visibility and intelligence than ever before to address and mitigate potential issues before they impact the network, and quickly take corrective action. By boosting the capabilities of our network and providing our NOC support teams with AI-powered insights, customers can expect an even more seamless experience end-to-end.”

CMC Networks is also increasing the use of AI within its operations with a new IT service management (ITSM) platform, utilising network automation and advanced AI-driven insights powered by NetBrain and BigPanda. Together, these solutions are powerfully improving the quality of the company’s NOC team in supporting customers with new levels of network visibility, automation, and intelligence.

“AI is rapidly transforming global networking, and this will enable our operations to move with greater agility and precision when serving new customer demand. Customers benefit from new levels of visibility, efficiency, and performance,” said Geoff Dornan, CTO at CMC Networks. “We are continually developing our network, solutions and capabilities to unlock their full potential with up-and-coming technologies, and this is just one of many steps we are taking to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

The network upgrade is helping CMC Networks to improve service availability and experiences for customers, while accelerating digital transformation internally. The news come after center3’s recent acquisition of CMC Networks, providing new opportunities for growth across Africa and the Middle East.

###

About CMC Networks

CMC Networks is a global Tier 1 service provider that enables and accelerates digital transformation in the most challenging markets in the world. Headquartered in South Africa and providing services for over 30 years, it combines network reach across six continents with innovation in AI, cloud on-ramp, cybersecurity, EDGE Cloud, SDN, virtualisation, and a range of services to solve local enterprise challenges with world-class solutions.

CMC provides data communications to Carriers, Governments, Multinationals, and various non-profit organisations, operating more than 110 Service Locations providing a cost-effective, scalable and resilient network. CMC Networks has the largest pan-African network servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 12 countries in the Middle East, plus regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.

https://www.cmcnetworks.com/