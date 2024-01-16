News

Launched in partnership with Microsoft, Bleu is aimed at serving public and private organisations throughout France

This week, French telecoms operator Orange and IT specialist Capgemini have announced the launch of commercial activities for Bleu, their jointly developed cloud platform.

Bleu is designed specifically to serve the French market, particularly the public sector, including the French State, public agencies, hospitals, regional authorities, Vital Importance Operators, and Essential Service Operators.

Launched in partnership with Microsoft, Bleu aims to help these organisations leverage Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure services,

“Together with our partner Capgemini, we are very pleased to announce today the launch of activities of our joint venture Bleu,” said Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange. “As a leading player in the digital transformation of businesses in France, Orange is aware of the specific challenges in terms of data protection and sovereignty for critical infrastructure operators and public institutions. We are confident that Bleu will meet these needs by providing a cloud solution based on Microsoft services while being fully compliant with the standards set by French authorities in its “trusted cloud” doctrine. Bleu is now fully operational and is actively working with its future customers to prepare for their migration to the platform.”

Bleu was first conceived back in 2021 but did not receive approval from the European Commission until 2023.

Next steps for the platform include test and pilot projects with prospective customers, as well as working towards obtaining the SecNumCloud 3.2 qualification from the French National Cybersecurity Agency in 2025.

Services on the platform at expected to go live from the end of the year.

