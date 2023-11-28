News

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) has acquired the customer assets of local fibre network service provider PT MNC Kabel Mediacom (MNC Play) to bolster its own fibre footprint

The acquisition will expand IOH’s fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) business, which operates under the brand name Indosat HiFi. MNC has 300,000 fixed home broadband and internet entertainment customers, which will be added to IOH’s existing 100 million FTTH and mobile customers.

The move will allow IOH to offer customers MNC Play’s s Internet Protocol Television Services (IPTV) as a combined package alongside FTTH services.

As part of the deal, MNC Play’s fibre optic network assets were acquired by Indosat’s partner Asianet, who will now own, manage, and operate the fibre network.

“This transforms the scale of our FTTH business, and we expect it to have a positive impact on EBITDA from 2024,” said Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO in a statement.

“Home broadband will become an increasingly important contributor to Indosat’s growth in the future and we have fortified our position in this important market. The growth of our FTTH business will also help to further our larger purpose, to connect and empower the people of Indonesia and accelerate the nation’s digital transformation,” he added.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

At this year’s World Communication Awards held in Amsterdam, IOH took home two of the highly coveted awards. Firstly, the award for “Best Network Transformation Initiative”, where the firm were “a great example of a merger done right… harmonising two networks despite the nation’s challenging geography.” The company managed to successfully integrate 43,000 sites and decommission 17,000 overlapping coverage sites, a full year ahead of schedule.

IOH also won the “Total Experience Award”, for their Marvelous Experience (MX) programme, which streamlines the employee onboarding experience, humanises the employee offboarding process, and reduces network compensation resolution times. The judges noted that this was “a comprehensive approach to total experience that involves input from every stakeholder, notably including employees and customers in the idea generation process.”

Click here to view the full list of World Communication Award winners.

Also in the news:

From Gigabit goals to Sustainability: Navigating the Optical Fibre frontier in Europe and beyond

TIM carves out NetCo ahead of KKR sale

Cayman Islands moves to modernise submarine cable infrastructure