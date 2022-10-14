NEWS

Since 1999 the World Communication Awards have recognised innovation and excellence for global telecoms and so it is a logical step that we now extend this to include the most exciting early-stage startups.

For several years we have been inviting ambitious startups to showcase their game changing solutions at our events, and this year we have gone a step further, recognising them at our awards.

We started this in September at the Connected Britain Awards where we named Curvalux the winner. Their solution to improve connectivity in suburban and rural areas not only caught our eyes but has also been recognised by Cambridge Broadband Networks Group (CBNG). The two annouced a merger in October, catapulting this award winner towards long term success.

Now we have gone one stage further adding a Startup of the Year category to this years WCA, with the winner to be one of ten shortlisted companies listed below. All can be found, along with many other innovative companies, in the Startup Village at Total Telecom Congress. The ten listed below will get to take part in a pitching competition judged by a panel overseen by well-known Strategy Advisor, Roland da Silva. The winner will be announced that evening at the 2022 World Communication Awards where they will pick up the iconic WCA sail trophy.

If you are interested to watch the startups pitch, you can observe the Startup Pitching Competition at Total Telecom Congress on the 1 November 2022, reserve your place HERE

MEET THE FINALISTS

Appsec Phoenix is a platform that helps you identify which vulnerability is going to hurt you most by prioritising the vulnerabilities and using Patent-pending AI and industry insight. It helps CISOs and executives set risk-based targets that translate to tasks for engineers.

Ariadne Maps provides an omnichannel solution for physical businesses such malls, airports, retailers that covers the holistic journey of their visitors. Ariadne’s solution anonymously and precisely tracks the customers’ in-premises activities, and measures the number of people, dwell time, heatmap, transitions between areas and more… without using application, network connection or cameras.

BrightBid is a AdTech company using AI and human expertise to create more refined Google Ads recommendations for businesses to drive customer acquisition. It enables companies to compete better in Google Search, seeing on average a 35% increase in results.

COYOSY claim to be “making ethically-made portable tech scalable,” covering all portable tech needs with two modular line-ups: Sense and Compute

FlexiFone say they are Europe’s first multi-network MVNO with 100% digital operations powered by eSIMs. They say customers can choose a carrier with the best coverage in their area and via subscription get a mobile plan and discounts on apps like Netflix, Disney+, VPNs, and more.

LabLabee is an interactive, on-demand, and gamified telco cloud skills platform. They believe they can make learning and training for telco cloud and other technologies, easier, more accessible, and more attractive for both students and professionals.

Net AI is a network intelligence company developing a deep traffic analytics platform that can reduces CAPEX/OPEX/TCO for mobile operators and enable new high-margin revenue streams.

PicUp have developed an AI powered platform that uses machine learning algorithms to identify every outbound call for the users and by that get more digital capabilities such as moving to chat and improving KPIs such as stopping spam and fraud, CX, increase sales, answer rate and more.

PixselChat allows communication in real time online without needing to know the other user’s language. PixselChat allows seamless translated conversation in real-time in over 100 languages in audio/video, text and synthesised voice using embedded AI.

TelWAI believes the future of surveillance is built on wireless mobile networks that can be rapidly deployed at low cost. TelWAI delivers the autonomous detection of security and safety threats by using its wireless AI-driven surveillance camera.

Good luck to all those pitching their businesses during the Total Telecom Congress. The winner will be revealed that evening at the World Communication Awards. Book your place at www.worldcommsawards.com

Total Telecom Congress takes place in London on the 1-2 November 2022. Operators / CSP’s and public sector employees can attend the conference free of charge – REGISTER HERE. We have a limited number of complimentary passes available for early stage startup investors, incubators and accelerators – to request one email rob.chambers@totaltele.com