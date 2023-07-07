Press Release

Change at the helm of Retelit: Jorge Álvarez will lead the company in a new phase of growth and market consolidation

Retelit, Italy’s largest telecommunications player focused on the B2B market, announces the appointment of Jorge Álvarez as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, succeeding Federico Protto, who remains temporarily at the Group, supporting the Board of Directors, to ensure due continuity in the transition.

The new CEO will seek to lead the Group into a new phase of consolidation and growth, including following the integration with Irideos.

Following the finalisation of the acquisition of Irideos and the start of the integration and refinancing of the Retelit Group, Federico Protto is stepping down as CEO to pursue other professional opportunities.

“I am very happy to welcome Jorge Álvarez, formerly Operating Partner at Asterion Industrial Partners, to Retelit. Thanks to Jorge’s proven experience in the sector, we will be able benefit as much as possible from the investments made and increasingly contribute to the development of the ICT sector in Italy, supporting companies and public administrations in the process of digital transformation and as they pursue innovation to tap into the opportunities offered by the new technologies. Jorge succeeds Federico Protto, whom I thank for the contribution and leadership he

has shown in guiding the company over the past eight years, during which the Group has experienced significant growth and the opening up of new business areas. I wish him all the best in his new career path” stated Jesús Olmos, CEO of Asterion Industrial Partners.

“I would first like to thank my colleagues, with whom we have shared a formidable journey, which has led the Retelit Group to be a leader in B2B services and solutions and which has been a great

opportunity for me to grow professionally and personally. A great deal of credit is due to Asterion, whose acquisition of Irideos has enabled it to further stimulate growth and value creation. Finally, I would like to extend my best wishes to the new CEO, Jorge Álvarez – to whom I will provide all necessary support – to continue on this fantastic growth journey” stated Federico Protto.

Jorge Álvarez brings more than 20 years of experience in the global telecommunications industry to the Retelit team. A telecommunications engineer, Jorge has held positions at Nortel Networks, H3G and Telefónica and holds an MBO from Duke University.

“I proudly join Retelit and a team of more than 1,000 professionals whose work every day makes it possible to connect businesses, objects and people with digital assets and expertise. Retelit is a unique player, the partner of choice for operators, OTTs and hyperscalers, and a digital enabler for companies, enterprises and the public sector. My goal is to continue to provide our clients with the highest quality of our services and the best solutions on the market. The ever-changing environment and the digital transformation that is impacting Italy present us with significant new challenges, which, together, we will be able to take on in order to grow and innovate” stated Jorge Álvarez, Retelit Group’s new CEO.

The Group today can rely on expertise covering the entire spectrum of the ICT world. It boasts infrastructural assets unique to the Italian market: more than 30 owned Data Centers – including

Avalon Campus, Italy’s largest Interconnection hub; more than 40,000 km of network bringing access technologies to major Italian and European cities; 25,000 km of state-of-the-art fiber optic

submarine cables, on three continents.

