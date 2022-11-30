STARTUP STORIES

Munich based Chargd provides a software platform to streamline fleet operations and enable fleet managers to make data driven decisions.

Tell us about your start up?

We support companies with the transition to EVs and help them harmonize charging opportunities with fleet operations.

Most of our customer base is currently located between Munich and Milan, in other words, Germany, Austria, and Italy.

What is your USP?

Our core USP is that we optimize charging based on routes, cargo, and operation schedules, creating added value for Last Mile Delivery, Food- and Healthcare Transportation. I would argue we are one of the most specialized companies in that regard, and one of the first movers in the field. Also, we already have strong partnerships with EU companies in relevant industries (like fleet management and vehicle telematics).

What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

The Charger-IoT to Cloud connection is a crucial part of our product. We see Telco/IoT companies as partners, and potentially distribution channels.

How have you got to your current stage of development?

Shoutout to the Futury, Xplore and Techstars Accelerators. They helped us with funding, networking, and expertise

Why did you establish the business?

We believe that the Greentech field is an essential component to building a sustainable future, and also a field where many unicorns will be born in the next years, as more and more disruptive solutions come to market.

Our team had both, sustainability and EV interest before founding, and our team’s background is engineering, physics, and finance.

Who inspired you?

Steve Jobs, Elon Musk. But we had many notable advisors on our journey so far that we are very proud and thankful for.

What does the future hold for your business?

We see a consistently rising demand for electric vehicles – the future is electric, and we believe that Chargd will be one of the stepping stones for this transition.

COMPANY CV

HEADQUARTERS: Munich, Germany

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 3, plus 2 part-time

LAST FUNDING TYPE: Pre-Seed 120k€ from Techstars

URL: chargd-app.com

FOUNDER: Thomas Moser, Chief Technology Officer

Chargd are attending Connected Germany on 6 – 7 December 2022 at Mainz Congress, Germany