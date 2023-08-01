Startup Stories

Tell us about your startup

At Compleye, we revolutionize compliance for SaaS companies with our collaboration platform. Our mission is to provide a simpler, more affordable, and efficient way for tech companies to achieve compliance. Our comprehensive library of resources, step-by-step guides, and team of compliance experts make it easy for tech companies to meet industry-leading frameworks like ISO 27001, SOC 2, ISO 9001, and ISO 27701.

Our platform is designed to be user-friendly and cost-effective, allowing companies to focus on their core business while we take care of the compliance headaches. We help them understand compliance obligations, develop a compliance plan, and implement the necessary controls.

In addition to our platform, we offer a suite of compliance services, including internal audits, intensive solutions, and compliance consultancy sessions. These services further enhance our clients’ compliance journey.

Compleye was founded in 2018 by Karolin Kruiskamp, a seasoned professional with 25 years of experience in organizational design and 15 years in the tech industry. Since then, we have gained traction in the highly-regulated Pharma industry and expanded our approach to sectors such as Health Tech, FinTech, e-Commerce, and Smart-City industries. Our clientele consists primarily of B2B SMEs offering technical products or services.

Fast forward to 2023, Compleye continues to grow and scale alongside its clients, team, products, and services. Our dedication to simplicity, affordability, and efficiency has carved out a unique niche for us in the ever-evolving tech landscape.

What is your USP?

Our USP lies in our lean approach to compliance, which makes our platform the most cost-effective solution in the market. We have designed our platform to simplify compliance, ensuring that users don’t need prior compliance experience to get started. With Compleye, tech companies can achieve compliance effortlessly, saving both time and money. By offering a user-friendly experience and being affordable, we set ourselves apart from traditional compliance solutions.

What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

The telecom sector is a key partner for Compleye. We collaborate with telecom companies to help them understand the compliance requirements of their customers and provide them with the necessary tools and resources to meet those requirements. Additionally, we work closely with telecom companies to develop new compliance solutions that align with the evolving tech landscape. Our partnership enables telecom companies to strengthen their compliance posture and deliver trusted services to their customers.

How have you got to your current stage of development?

Compleye was bootstrapped by Karolin Kruiskamp in 2018. She worked tirelessly to build the platform and raise awareness about Compleye. In 2020, Compleye secured its first round of funding, allowing us to expand our team and reach more clients.

Our success can be attributed to several factors. First, we have a passionate team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to helping tech companies achieve compliance. Second, we continuously iterate on our product, making it more user-friendly and effective based on client feedback. Lastly, our close relationship with our clients enables us to incorporate their input into our product development process.

Today, Compleye is the leading compliance collaboration platform for tech companies in Europe, with a track record of delivering exceptional results.

Why did you establish the business?

We established Compleye because we recognized the need for a simpler, more affordable, and efficient way for tech companies to achieve compliance. The traditional compliance approach is complex, expensive, and time-consuming, often taking months or even years to complete. We saw the struggles faced by founders in understanding the regulatory landscape and the financial implications of compliance.

Who inspired you?

We were inspired by the challenges that founders of tech companies face when trying to achieve compliance. We saw that many founders were struggling to understand the complex regulatory landscape, and that they were often faced with high costs and long timelines. We were also inspired by the victims of data breaches and privacy violations.

Furthermore, we were inspired by the victims of data breaches and privacy violations. Our goal is to create a safer world for everyone by helping tech companies protect their data and their customers’ data. We believe that Compleye is a step in the right direction, empowering businesses to navigate compliance challenges effectively while prioritizing privacy and security.

What does the future hold for your business?

The future is bright for Compleye. The SaaS industry has increased in size by around 500% over the past seven years, and this growth is showing no signs of slowing down. As the industry expands, the demand for compliance solutions will also rise. Compleye is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth by offering a platform that addresses the increasing awareness of data protection, data breaches, ransomware attacks, and the demand for ethical business practices.

We are a small but highly motivated team, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead! Our focus is on further enhancing our platform, expanding our market reach, and fostering strategic partnerships to meet the evolving needs of the tech industry.

Compleye will be showcasing their solutions at the Total Telecom Congress in Amsterdam, 21-22 November 2023. Find out how to meet them there or get involved. totaltele.com/congress