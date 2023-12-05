Press Release

Five Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) – CelcomDigi Berhad (CelcomDigi) through Infranation Sdn Bhd, Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd (Maxis), U Mobile Sdn Bhd (U Mobile), Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and YTL Power International Bhd (YTL) have today executed share subscription agreements (SSAs) to take up equity stakes in Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB). An event commemorating the SSAs signing was held at TRX Exchange 106 with the Minister of Communications & Digital, YB Fahmi Fadzil, as guest of honour.

The SSAs give effect to the MNOs’ collective subscription, subject to satisfactory due diligence, of 70% equity or 14% each in DNB with the Government, through the Minister of Finance (Incorporated) (MOF Inc), retaining the remaining 30% and holding a Special Share. The signing of the SSAs will see each MNO injecting approximately RM233 million, which will be utilised to meet DNB’s funding requirements.

The execution of the SSAs by the MNOs marked a significant achievement by the Task Force for the Implementation of 5G Dual Network in Malaysia (“5G Task Force”), whose members comprise representatives from the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Communications and Digital, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), DNB as well as the MNOs. The 5G Task Force was established by the Government on 9 May 2023 with the objective to ensure the smooth transition from the Single Wholesale Network (SWN) model to the Dual Network (DN) model.

As of end-October 2023, Malaysia has recorded 3.6 million 5G service subscriptions, representing an adoption rate of 10.8 per cent. To boost the adoption rate among consumers, the Government, with the cooperation of telecommunication companies, launched the 5G Rahmah Package in August 2023.

