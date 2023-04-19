Press Release

As part of the next phase of MS3’s expansion, Mexborough, Conisborough and Denaby, Swinton and Kilnhurst, Thurnscoe, Askern, Campsall, Woodlands, Adwick, Skellow, Carcroft and Norton will all take advantage of synchronous broadband speeds of up to one Gigabit per second (Gbps). Shortly afterwards, the additional areas of Brigg, Broughton, Hibaldstow, Scawby, Harworth, Bawtry, Tickhill, Hatfield, Stainforth, Thorne, Moorends, Driffield and Nafferton will also receive coverage. In total, over 80,000 residential and business properties will benefit from the rollout.

As a wholesale-only provider, MS3 supplies fibre to the premise (FTTP) connectivity to consumers through its partnerships with multiple internet service providers (ISPs) across the area. Many premises are already benefitting from the rollout across the Hull and East Riding area, with MS3 adding the North Lincolnshire towns of Scunthorpe, Grimsby and Cleethorpes to its network in 2022.

The latest build phases come at an exciting time for MS3, as the company celebrates passing 100,000 premises on its full fibre network. As a result of this expansion, businesses and homes across the area now have access to an unrivalled broadband connection, with speeds far greater than the currently more common fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) connectivity. FTTC connections may reach 80 megabits per second (Mbps), while full fibre facilitates Gigabit speeds and is capable of ten Gbps connectivity in the future, making it a future-proofed alternative.

However, speed is not the only advantage MS3’s network brings to the local area. For decades, areas across the Humber region have suffered from what many industry experts refer to as a “broadband monopoly” and have lacked choice in provider. A lack of competition has driven up broadband costs, with residents feeling like they have little-to-no other option.

“Hull and its surrounding areas have notoriously suffered from poor broadband choice due to a monopolised market that was challenging and expensive for new ISPs to enter,” said Guy Miller, CEO of MS3 Networks. “We’ve been working hard to turn that tide for the past few years, aiming to cover 500,000 premises by the end of 2025. Reaching 100,000 premises last month has been an important milestone for our team and demonstrates the impact our network is having on the local area.

“100,000 local homes and businesses can now benefit from greater broadband choice that delivers better quality at more competitive prices. We know that the internet is a vital utility for residents, professionally, socially and for their education. We’re continuing our work to bring greater broadband choice across the UK, and our next build phases are a commitment to that growth.”

MS3 will be exhibiting at the Connected Britain event in London on 20-21 September 2023. Get your ticket by visiting the website totaltele.com/connectedbritain