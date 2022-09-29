STARTUP STORIES

We meet the Birmingham based startup who have developed sound classification algorithms to detect a wide range of sounds to improve healthy, safety, security and comfort.

Tell us about your start up

Innovation Factory has developed cutting-edge technology an acoustic camera sensor that is able to detect and analyse, traffic movements, direction, noise monitoring and vehicular emissions using spatiotemporal context (Traffic EAR). The fusion sensors are using highly innovative AI algorithms to predict future traffic counts, noise levels and vehicle emissions, the novel approach uses acoustic analysis to analyse the external noise of the vehicle, the engine noise signature whether it is petrol or diesel, size of the vehicle (car, van, bus, or lorry) speed and the acceleration of the vehicles.

The aim is to help local authorities to understand the main cause of traffic, noise, and emissions within the city and to help them to plan for the future and take alternative action to reduce the impact of vehicle emissions on air quality.

We believe what we have developed is attractive and promising as we are using novel approaches to tackle big problems, using acoustic data analysis on top of that its low-cost sensors that can be powered by batteries to ensure easy installation.

We collaborated with Councils such as Sandwell council in the West Midlands, railway operator companies like HS2, LNER and London Midlands, motorway operator and management like National Highways, Costain and Kier.

What is your USP?

Our solution uses a non-intrusive sensor to understand the main cause of traffic, noise, and vehicle emissions. It can detect and analyse vehicle emissions and predict traffic based on spatial temporal contexts.

What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

They would be a partner as we use 5G communication protocol.

How have you got to your current stage of development?

We have won Innovate UK smart grant funding last year.

Why did you establish the business?

Innovation Factory developed an on-speech sound detection platform to detect and analyse a wide range of sounds, then we expanded the platform to tackle the traffic noise, and emissions.

What inspired you?

The use of AI can enhance our safety security and comfort and the business need in this market.

What does the future hold for your business?

To become a leader in acoustic sensors to enhance our safety security and comfort.

COMPANY CV

HEADQUARTERS: Birmingham, UK

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 8

LAST FUNDING TYPE: Innovate UK grant

URL https://innovfactory.com/

FOUNDER: Anwar Almojarkesh

