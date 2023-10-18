Press Release

Neos Networks, one of the UK’s leading connectivity providers, today announced that it has added two new key UK data centres to its UK-wide fibre network, as it fast approaches reaching 100 on-net data centres. This proactive investment in the expansion of its data centre estate sees Neos connect two highly significant sites in London and Manchester, enabling more businesses to take advantage of its high capacity infrastructure.

The first site connected and now live is the Equinix MA5 data centre in Manchester which makes Neos one of the first to offer services out of that location. The second site, Telehouse South (THS), located in London Docklands and now the largest facility offered by Telehouse will come on-net in the coming months. Both data centres will be diversely connected with fibre and 100Gbps enabled, providing UK businesses with secure, reliable, high capacity connectivity services that meet their business needs.

Equinix MA5 opened in the spring of last year and occupies a key strategic location in Greater Manchester that acts as the gateway to the North. It joins 11 other Equinix data centres that Neos has on-net across its UK estate, as well as nine other sites across Manchester. MA5 boasts the highest level of security offering in the world, and it will be highly influential in the continued development of Manchester’s fast-growing technology scene. The attractive new interconnection hub also offers remote geo-redundancy for the UK’s capital.

THS is also expected to see huge demand for connectivity due to its location and support for one of the most critical interconnection points in the UK. It is in close proximity with Telehouse North and Telehouse North Two, where Neos experiences some of its highest demand for connectivity services.

“We continue to invest in our data centre offering, expanding the reach of our network to bring critical, core connectivity to more UK businesses. And these two new locations will be highly significant in complementing the growth of the UK’s two biggest cities,” said Matt Rees, Chief Technology Officer, Neos Networks.

“We see huge demand for high capacity services from the Telehouse sites that we’ve brought on-net to date, providing reliable, resilient and secure connectivity to help power the UK’s financial services industry in London’s Canary Wharf. And with Manchester at the heart of the UK’s digital tech scene, ensuring the availability of scalable, reliable connectivity is essential for digital services innovation and establishing the UK’s technology leadership. We know just how important the right connectivity solutions are to fostering environments where UK businesses can thrive.”

Services at these new locations will be available via the company’s LIVEQUOTE portal which provides prospective and existing customers with a quoting, ordering and price comparison service matching its own network against leading third-party offerings. Neos also provides its services to businesses directly or through its network of resellers and partners.

