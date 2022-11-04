PRESS RELEASE

The global telecom solution provider Neterra built and launched a new, fast and secure fiber metro network in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria. It covers the entire capital, including all important business centers, central streets, and boulevards.

Through it, the company offers Internet for business, protection from DDoS attacks, other connectivity services, and media streaming. Qualified engineers are responsible for maintenance and provide technical support 24*7.

Neterra’s new network has several major advantages compared to the networks of other operators. It is the only fiber network that reaches all the data centers in Sofia, enters them, and connects them. This includes both Neterra’s data centers and those of other operators.

Another benefit is that cables are run deeper underground and in protected conduits to prevent risks of outages.

The company uses the most modern and high-quality equipment for the Sofia fibre metro network – from cables to optical distribution frames (ODF) and connectors. As a result, the connection is of exceptional quality.

In the capital of Bulgaria, Neterra maintains over 550 active business services and consciously invests in reliable components.

Thanks to the large capacities set in advance, Neterra’s metro network is expected to meet the needs of businesses in Sofia for years to come.

At the same time, it is connected to the Bulgarian core fiber network of the company, which connects all major Bulgarian cities such as Varna, Veliko Tarnovo, Burgas, Plovdiv, Ruse.