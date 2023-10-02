News

Nexfibre is a joint venture created between InfraVia Capital Partners, Liberty Global, and Telefonica

This week, fibre network operator nexfibre has announced the appointment of its new Chief Executive Officer, Rajiv Datta.

Datta, who has over 25 years’ experience in the telecoms and digital infrastructure industries, replaces interim CEO Bernardo Quinn, who will remain as an advisor to the board until the end of the year..

Datta will assume the role immediately and will oversee nexfibre’s plans to reach five million homes and businesses UK wide by 2026.

“With a fully-financed plan to invest £4.5 billion and a set of world-class shareholders and partners, nexfibre is incredibly well-positioned to be impactful at a pivotal time in the UK broadband market,” said Rajiv Datta in a press release.

“The Board and I are delighted that Rajiv is joining the nexfibre team, and we look forward to working with him and our partners at Virgin Media O2 to create a national scale challenger, boosting wholesale competition, driving consumer choice and providing significant value to the UK economy,” said Andrea Salvato, Chairman of nexfibre.

nexfibre, who is working in partnership with Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) to roll out FTTP to UK premises, has also announced today that the firm have reached 500,000 premises passed.

Since its formation last year, the majority of VMO2’s fibre rollout has been via nexfibre’s wholesale network. In July of this year, nexfibre had reached 300,000 premises passed, meaning the company has added 175,000 premises in 2023 Q2 alone.

