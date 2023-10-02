Interview

On Day One of this year’s Connected Britain conference, we had the pleasure of speaking with Catherine Colloms, Director of Corporate Affairs and Brand at Openreach, to discuss creating a competitive UK fibre market and the UK’s rollout journey so far.

One of the hottest topics at this year’s Connected Britian conference was altnet consolidation, with rumours of M&A activity beginning to circulate in the broadband market.

For Colloms, the UK’s fibre market is highly competitive and will continue to be so, provided the regulatory environment remains stable and supportive.

“If you think about the way that the economy and the way that we live and work is developing, it all is fundamentally based on connectivity, and as a result, I think the market can grow and grow,” said Colloms.

Collom’s explains that the UK’s fibre coverage currently stands at around 50%, noting that the rollouts are now progressing to harder-to-reach areas that are supported by projects such as the R100 and Project Gigabit.

“We need certainty and consistency in the regulatory and policy regime to ensure that we can continue to invest,” concluded Catherine.

You can watch the full Connected Britain interview from the link below:



Want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the world of telecoms? Subscriber to receive Total Telecom’s daily newsletter here

Also in the news:

Stonepeak buys minority stake in Cellnex Nordics

Telefonica Germany partners with Skylo for satellite-supported IoT

Sky Mobile network outages linked to removal of Huawei equipment