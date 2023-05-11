Press Release

Nokia and Claro Colombia have announced the deployment of an industrial-grade private 4.9G wireless network and edge computing solution at Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahía in Cartagena, Colombia, using the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC), including the Nokia MX Industrial Edge, designed to meet the mission-critical wireless connectivity and on-premises OT data processing needs of an array of industries such as port terminals.

The new pervasive private wireless 4.9G network, powered by Claro Colombia, delivers high bandwidth and low latency and improves network predictability in piers and yards. It will reliably and securely connect hundreds of workers, sensors, equipment, vehicles and cargo.

Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahía, in the Bay of Cartagena, is the most modern multipurpose maritime terminal in Colombia, handling various types of cargo, mainly general cargo and hydrocarbons, being the largest private hydrocarbon terminal in Colombia. In its general cargo division, it handles Ro-Ro, project, and bulk cargo. It also provides logistics and offshore exploration services, among others. Puerto Bahía is the Ro-Ro cargo leader in the country, handling 95% of the Caribbean coast market and more than 50% of the Colombian market.

Nokia DAC will be the key enabler of Puerto Bahía’s digital transformation journey, which will begin with automation in the hydrocarbons terminal area. One of the more innovative use cases to be implemented is the tracking of up to 20,000 vehicles at peak capacity. Nokia DAC will also provide connectivity between TOS (Terminal Operation Systems) and personnel, and between cranes in docks and yards to optimize operations.

Rodrigo Torras, President of Puerto Bahía, said: “Innovation is at the heart of Puerto Bahía. Our aim as a company is to implement technological tools that help us position ourselves as a Smart Port 4.0. With Claro and Nokia deploying an industrial-grade network, we are undoubtedly setting a great scenario for the optimization of our logistics and the development of various use cases that will lead us to a more effective operation and benefit our customers, suppliers and collaborators.”

Carlos Zenteno, President of Claro Colombia, said: “At Claro we work every day to build a better world and this joint development is an example that when we invest in state-of-the-art infrastructure, we are strengthening advancements in technology, and enhancing safety and port efficiency to promote digital transformation in one of the country’s most prominent ports. With this reliable, high-performance and low- latency private wireless network, we will achieve the goal of supporting Puerto Bahia to become an Industry 4.0 port.”

Osvaldo Di Campli, President Latin America, Nokia, said: “Industrial-grade Nokia Private Wireless networks are the cornerstone of ports’ digital transformation journey. With this project, Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahía confirms its leadership in the digitalization of port operations in Latin America and the Caribbean. We thank Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahía and Claro Colombia for their trust in Nokia and our solutions. We are excited about our further collaboration.”

Nokia has deployed mission-critical networks to more than 2,600 leading enterprise customers in the transportation, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, web scale and public sector segments around the globe. We have also extended our expertise to more than 595 private wireless customers worldwide and have been cited as the leading provider of private industrial grade wireless networking worldwide by numerous industry analysts.

