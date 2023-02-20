Press Release

Nokia and Tele2 have announced that they have entered a collaboration in Sweden. Enterprises will be able to leverage robust, reliable, 5G private wireless to connect assets and unlock valuable operational data, to realize cost, efficiency, and sustainability goals.

Tele2 can offer its customers private wireless 5G, using a solution based on the high-performance Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) end-to-end private wireless networking and edge computing platform. Enterprises will be able to benefit from secure, robust, low latency asset connectivity and real-time on-site data processing. Using this data in conjunction with analytics, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), they can implement Industry 4.0 business critical use cases such as remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, autonomous vehicles and robots and zero fault manufacturing.

Stefan Trampus, EVP B2B at Tele2, said: “There is a growing demand for tailored private wireless solutions among our enterprise customers. Offering the solution will allow customers to speed deployment and implement new capabilities as their needs evolve. Together with Nokia, we can address enterprise digitalization needs, and expand into new business segments.

Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia, said: “We have extensive expertise with 560 large private wireless customers across an array of sectors worldwide. We believe there is significant business potential for private wireless in Sweden. While to date, most of the enterprises who have already deployed private wireless in the country are in the manufacturing segment, there are compelling opportunities for other industries including mining, power plants, construction, agriculture, healthcare and public services, to transform operations using the technology. We are pleased to work with Tele2 as part of their network offer and demonstrate the use cases that will allow enterprises in Sweden to transform their operations for the Industry 4.0 era.”

