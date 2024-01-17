News

The investment is part of the company’s long-term goal to strengthen Europe’s value chain

Nokia has announced that it will invest €360 million in the development of hardware, software, and chip design at its German sites in Ulm and Nuremberg.

The investment is part of a four-year European IPCEI (Important Projects of Common European Interest) project, which is also supported by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection (BMWK) and the German states of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.

Nokia says the investment will help strengthen the integrated development of software, hardware, and chips, all of which will be used in radio and optical products in future mobile communications systems based on 5G Advanced and 6G standards.

It is hoped that the project will strengthen both Germany and Europe’s global positions in the fields of microelectronics, particularly in terms of emerging technologies like 6G and AI.

“This important funding will support our efforts to advance the telecommunications industry in Germany and in Europe, helping to drive innovation and strengthen competitiveness,” said Nokia’s President of Mobile Networks, Tommi Uitto in a press release.

“In particular, it will help our research into microelectronics that will power future technologies such as 6G, artificial intelligence and the metaverse as well as develop networks that are more energy-efficient and powerful. Germany is an important market for Nokia, and we look forward to working with the government to produce cutting-edge technology that is ‘Made in Germany’,” he continued.

