VIEWPOINT

During the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023), Oi SA, the second largest broadband service provider in Brazil with more than 4 million subscribers, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Huawei on commercializing fiber to the room (FTTR) services after the two parties reached a strategic cooperation agreement on FTTR products and solutions. The MoU aims to help Oi to build fiber broadband and FTTR networks, shift from bandwidth monetization to experience monetization, provide premium broadband experience and digital services for individual and enterprise users, and boost the development of the digital economy in Brazil.

Rogerio Takayanagi (Chief Revenue Officer for Residential and SME at Oi, left) and Liu Shi (Director of Huawei Oi Account Dept, right) signing the cooperation MoU

Rogerio Takayanagi, Chief Revenue Officer for Residential and SME at Oi, and Liu Shi, Director of Huawei Oi Account Dept, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective parties. Daniel Hermeto (CPO at Oi), Caio Gusmon (CIO at Oi), Lu Libo (President of Huawei Carrier Network Marketing & Solutions Dept), and Feng Zhishan (President of Huawei Optical Access Product Line) witnessed the MoU signing ceremony.

According to the MoU, Oi and Huawei will cooperate in fiber to the home (FTTH), FTTR, and intelligent O&M of home networks in terms of technology research, showcase building, premium services, and marketing, and set up a joint team for innovation. Oi will speed up its “FIBRA X” strategy and accelerate FTTR construction, promote FTTR in the home broadband and small- and medium enterprise (SME) markets, and provide premium digital experience for Brazilian users. Huawei will provide full support for Oi in FTTR commercialization to help Oi succeed in the fixed broadband market.

Rogerio Takayanagi, said, “With the rapid development of digital smart home applications, users are in urgent need of ultra-fast and reliable broadband and broad Wi-Fi coverage. Oi will use FTTR, an advanced and differentiated solution, to provide Brazilian users with premium whole-house Wi-Fi experience, enrich digital home applications, and promote digital transformation of SMEs.”

Lu Libo, President of Huawei Carrier Network Marketing & Solutions Dept, said, “Based on the FTTR solution, Oi will provide Brazilian users with superior networks and premium services. We are honored to reach a strategic cooperation agreement with Oi to explore, innovate, and practice together and start a wonderful cooperation journey.”

Feng Zhishan, President of Huawei’s Optical Access Product Line, said, “FTTR is a leading-edge innovative home networking solution in the industry. We are glad to reach a strategic cooperation agreement with Oi on FTTR. Huawei will do its utmost in FTTR products and installation and maintenance services to build digital solutions for Oi to succeed in the market. Huawei believes that the cooperation between the two parties will bring remarkable success to Oi.”