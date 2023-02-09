Startup Story

Whilst new to the telecom sector, Pilot Round believes it can make a difference in the startup space for the sector. They will be joining Total Telecom at Connected North in Manchester in April.

Tell us about your start up

Pilot Round is a new, powerful FounderTech platform built to bridge the gap between pre-product founders and appropriate early-stage investors. Through an intuitive mobile application, founders can quickly onboard and provide details on how much of their Pilot Round they are looking to secure in order to fund their next 3-6 months. They then use the seamlessly integrated AI of ChatGPT to help prepare a compelling script around their founder’s journey, which they then can rehearse, present and record via the camera on their phone.

What is your USP, how do you stand out from your competition?

Unlike other founder investor platforms we powerfully enable pre-product founders in their early stage to leverage their Founder Market Fit to find aligned investors that are interested in funding and fuelling their next 3-6 months

Why did you establish the business?

After being a founder myself, I have spent over a decade pioneering how Founder Market Fit can be modelled, analysed and evaluated in early stage conversations

Who inspired you / who is your mentor or motivation?

Chamath Palihapitiya {a Silicon Valley venture capital investor described by Forbes as a tech firebrand.}

What does the future hold for your business?

We hope to make Pilot Round the go-to market pre-seed platform, format and standard in the early stage space.

COMPANY CV

HEADQUARTERS – LONDON

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES – 3

LAST FUNDING TYPE – PRE-SEED

WEBSITE URL – www.pilotround.com

FOUNDER: Dan Simmons

