Essen based startup, Your Easy AI, thinks it has a solution to the skills shortages preventing so many from capitalising on artificial intelligence with software enabling development of artificial intelligence within minutes, without programming or AI knowledge. Their Startup Story is the latest in our regular series.

Tell us about your start up

The lack of artificial intelligence experts prevents many companies from realizing the potential of their data. Our software enables companies to create AI without these experts. With Your Easy AI, decision-makers can create AI that solves their business questions without prior programming or AI knowledge.

Our customers are businesses, that do not have their own (or a small) data science department and most are currently located in the DACH-Region.

What is your USP?

Existing software solutions can either only be operated by a data scientist or are so complex that normal employees cannot use them to analyse data. With our software, we empower employees to solve business questions independently.

What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

The telecom sector is a very important component of the growing AI and Auto-Machine Learning market. A partnership provides the necessary infrastructure to deploy our software, as well as ensure interoperability across platforms by utilizing cloud-based computing.

How have you got to your current stage of development?

Jan and Patrick started to work on the prototype in 2020 already. After successful prototyping throughout 2021, the company was officially founded in April of 2022. We are proud to have received support from the startup-incubators startport, and BRYCK. A few months after founding, we finalized our first pilot projects and received our first revenue. We were able to win the Unicorn-Pitch, the SlushD Cash Award, as well as the RuhrPitch. We are also very happy to have recently been accepted by the AI-Founders program!

Why did you establish the business?

The founders, Patrick and Jan, have known each other since their days in the same chess club. During Patrick’s time teaching non-parametric statistics, he realized, that the lack of data scientists is one of the biggest hurdles for companies in adopting AI for process optimization. In 2020 he paired up with Jan, who received awards for programming artificial intelligence and both started to work on a prototype that drastically simplifies the analysis process.

Who inspired you?

Wolfgang Grupp (German entrepreneur)

What does the future hold for your business?

We are planning to reach profitability in Q1 of 2023 and start to scale up after that. Future technological developments include a project to teach an AI how to program another AI.

COMPANY CV

HQ: Essen, Germany

Employees: 6

Last Funding: Private Loan, Still bootstrapping

URL: https://youreasyai.de/

Founders

Patrick Imcke, CEO & Founder

Jan Dette, CTO & Founder

