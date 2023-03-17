Startup Story

Enthusiast founded Dutch startup, Usafe, is setting out to reclaim online privacy from tech giants and give it back to the user

Tell us about your startup

Usafe is a tech startup that focuses on managing digital identities to restore privacy to individuals from the grip of technology companies.

The company intends to achieve this by providing individuals with a clear view of the flow of their data. Usafe’s approach is based on three fundamental concepts: zero-knowledge proof, decentralized identity, and ongoing user education.

Established in 2019 by a talented team of experts, Usafe seeks to collaborate with established identity providers, such as banks, insurance companies, and governments, to enhance personal online privacy and establish an innovative approach to online security.

What is your USP?

Usafe’s Unique Selling Proposition (USP) can be summarized as follows:

Enhanced Security: Our decentralized platform architecture reduces the threat of data breaches, providing robust protection for sensitive information. Elevated Privacy: The platform provides users with full control over their personal information, enabling them to access and share it as they see fit. Empowered User Control: The solution empowers users to manage their digital identity and information in accordance with their preferences. Interoperability: The platform is designed to be compatible with multiple platforms and devices, making it accessible from anywhere. User-friendly: Our solution is easy to use, requires no technical knowledge, and can be accessed through an internet connection and a device.

What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

Telecom companies have a large customer base and have established trust with their clients, providing access to verified customer data. Usafe’s solution enables telecom companies to efficiently enter the competitive digital identity market.

By leveraging their existing customer data and relationship, telecom companies can offer digital identity solutions that are secure and trustworthy, thereby expanding their product portfolio.

How have you got to your current stage of development?

Our current stage of development is the result of a combination of passion for technology and problem-solving. The company was founded by individuals who are driven to create innovative solutions to real-world challenges. Currently, we have developed a working prototype that is ready to be deployed on actual infrastructure and integrated with relevant stakeholders.

Why did you establish the business?

Usafe was established as a response to the founders’ personal experiences with data breaches and privacy violations. Recognizing the need for a solution to these challenges, the founders leveraged their technical expertise as engineers to design and develop a product that would address these problems. Their experience and expertise in solving technical problems, coupled with a deep understanding of the challenges faced by individuals in protecting their personal information, led to the creation of Usafe – a product aimed at providing users with secure and private digital identities. The company was founded with a strong focus on making a positive impact on the world by helping people regain control over their personal information.

Who inspired you?

We were inspired by the experiences of those around us who have suffered from data breaches and privacy violations. We saw the frustration, anger, and helplessness that resulted from these incidents and were motivated to find a solution that would empower individuals and give them back control over their personal information. The company was inspired by the many individuals who have been impacted by these challenges and sought to make a positive difference in the world by addressing this problem.

What does the future hold for your business?

Regarding the future of Usafe, we strongly believe that the decentralization of digital identities is the way to go. We are proud to be part of a company that is at the forefront of this industry and we are excited to see where it will go in the future. We know that this market will become more competitive over time, but we are confident that the benefits our product brings to internet users make it all worth it. We are committed to continuing to improve our solution, so that we can provide the best possible digital identity experience for our users.

COMPANY CV

Headquarters: The Hague, Netherlands

URL: https://www.usafe.digital/blog

CO-FOUNDER: Aleksandr Arakelov

Usafe will showcase their solutions at the Total Telecom Congress Startup Village at the event in The RAI this November. If you would like your startup to participate, visit the website to find out more: totaltele.com/congress