Singtel announced today that it will augment its maritime digital offerings with Starlink’s satellites to drive adoption of digital solutions by ship owners and operators so they can innovate and tap into advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, edge computing, as well as access cloud-based solutions to improve safety, operational efficiencies, and crew well-being. With enhanced connectivity and low latency capabilities, ship operators can analyse data in real-time to increase productivity, reduce costs of fuel consumption and operational maintenance, among other benefits.

Starlink is the first low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband service to be added to Singtel’s comprehensive portfolio of award-winning, digital smart solutions for vessels known as iSHIP, which also includes Paragon – the telco’s an all-in-one orchestration platform for 5G edge computing and cloud services. The platform will manage and automate the smart switching between satellite communication services ensuring uninterrupted, high quality network coverage as ships traverse long distances, including the most remote locations and under severe conditions. It will also enable ships to leverage edge computing, host mission critical applications either on-premises or at shore – freeing up valuable bandwidth and improving reliability.

“The maritime industry is a complex, interconnected environment involving large volumes of data being transmitted between thousands of terminals, ships, and ports across the world. We have seen growing demands for faster, more resilient, and low latency connectivity as the industry starts to embrace digital transformation. The addition of Starlink to our existing suite of satellite communications solutions, orchestrated by our patented Paragon platform, is part of our multi-orbit strategy to increase the resilience of satellite connectivity in the industry and to enable the rapid adoption of digital technologies and solutions. As the first telco in Singapore to offer Starlink, we are confident that this offering will further facilitate the development of smart, secure, and sustainable solutions that will positively impact the industry,” said Mr Bill Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Digital InfraCo, Singtel.

Transforming the maritime industry with hyperconnectivity

High-speed, end-to-end connectivity is required to improve operational efficiencies, lower costs and raise the safety and security of vessels. Starlink is the world’s first and largest satellite constellation using LEO technology to deliver high-speed, low-latency Internet connectivity in even the most remote locations. As the only telco in the Southeast Asian region that features a multi-band satellite network including both LEO and geostationary orbit (GEO) offerings, customers can be assured that their ships and crew stay connected even in the most demanding maritime conditions.

With over 5,000 satellites in its constellation, Starlink can provide global maritime coverage for vessels of all sizes, delivering up to 220 Mbps download speed – easily capable of supporting fleet management, remote monitoring, and navigation. The flat high-performance kit is designed for mobility

applications and challenging environments with operating temperatures from -30°C to 50°C. Starlink’s small form factor, simple installation process and efficient power consumption will ensure easy integration and energy efficiencies for ships of all sizes.

