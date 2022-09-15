NEWS

Truespeed were founded in 2014 and are based in Bath in the South West of England. They deliver full fibre broadband to hard to reach homes and businesses connecting direct to premises. To drive growth they have secured two rounds of funding totalling £175 million from Aviva Investors, the most recent in January 2022.

They have now appointed ex-BT executive, Lisa Harrington as a Non-Executive Director to help drive the rollout of ultrafast, ultra-reliable broadband across the South West of the UK.

Lisa brings 25 years of experience to the Truespeed Board, including 10 years at BT including the role of Chief Customer Officer BT Group, and a stint as Interim MD of Infrastructure for Hyperoptic.

On her appointment, Lisa commented: “I was drawn to Truespeed’s mission of ensuring whole communities can benefit from ultrafast broadband, and I am pleased to have joined the energetic and ambitious company at such a pivotal time having recently passed 50,000 premises. It’s great to be part of a regional, purpose-led business and I look forward to enabling its accelerated growth in the future.”

James Lowther, Truespeed CEO said: “Lisa is a great addition to the Truespeed Board, whose knowledge and expertise will prove indispensable as we rapidly expand our network and continue to evolve and grow as a company. Lisa’s valuable perspective and future vision will be a huge attribute to Truespeed and I look forward to working alongside Lisa as we move towards reaching our next milestone.”

James Lowther speaks in the Project Rollout track at Connected Britain on the 20 September 2022. Book your place HERE