Moflix provide a white label platform for digital services, that claims to win the new generation of customers – the digital natives – while differentiating from the competition and radically simplifying customer interactions. Their bold claim for telecom operators is “Be Digital in 100 Days”. They will be exhibiting in the Startup Village at the Total Telecom Congress in London this November.

Tell us about your start up

Moflix delivers a future-ready “Telco-in-an-App” solution for Operators and MVNOs. It’s a cloud-native, full end-to-end digital proposition in a lean operating model that can be integrated easily into your existing operation within 100 days.

Your customers can sign up and onboard themselves in minutes and manage their entire relationship with you through an intuitive mobile app. The whole service is managed by Moflix – so you don’t have to disrupt your existing IT roadmap to see the impact on your KPIs in just a few months.

We are proud of our start up already receiving industry allocates with McKinsey & Co’s “A Battle Plan for Telco’s Digital-Attacker Brands” report featuring the Moflix solution for Sunrise (yallo swype in Switzerland) as a best industry practice and our recent win of the “Consumer eSIM Solution of the Year” award with ICE Norway for NiceMobil.

What is your USP?

Moflix provides TelcoTech solutions that digitalize and automate traditional connectivity services and drive wide-scale adoption of digital lifestyle and financial services.

Our Digital Operator in an App solution delivers a sustainable All Digital experience to end-users

Through digital ID verification, we enable Telcos to leverage their Connectivity relationship to accelerate the adoption of services enabled by Web3 – including access to a digital service marketplace and to monetize their existing assets by tapping into new revenue streams.

What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

Our main customers are Telco Operators and MVNOs.

How have you got to your current stage of development?

We started with investments from our founders. Then continued bootstrapping with two initial operator customers.

Why did you establish the business?

Moflix is the brainchild of an international group of telco veterans who wanted to create game-changing digital solutions designed to fix the most critical challenges that telecom operators face and transform how they do business for digital success today and in the future.

It was clear from conception that the telecom market in Europe needs and wants a light-weight, fully digital, simplified BSS replacement solution.

Who inspired you?

Marc Degen as founder is a motivational mentor for our company. He is an experienced entrepreneur with an unquenchable creative urge and a passion for people and business ventures with multiple exits.

As Board Member, Founder and Co-founder of various businesses in the fields of Digital Services, Telecommunications, and Web3, he focuses on growing ideas into profitable businesses by implementing digital services and maximising opportunities for revenue growth. Marc Degen was consecutively named Digital Shaper by Bilanz Magazine in 2018 and 2019 and won the Digital Innovation of the Year Award by SwissICT in 2018 with modum.io for their Blockchain and ML-based pharma supply chain monitoring solution.

Marc is currently supporting digital scaleups with their technology roadmap, marketing positioning, go-to-market strategies and investment & financial planning in his own venture studio.

We want to make onboarding and use of our products as intuitive, fast, and easy as Netflix, so we are inspired by disruptive digital start ups like Uber, Revolut, and WhatsApp as well as best practices from other brands that pivoted to better serve digital.

What does the future hold for your business

We would like to continue the “Moflix Momentum” and see rapid growth worldwide outside of our initial European focus.

COMPANY CV

HEADQUARTERS: Zurich, Switzerland and Tampere, Finland

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 15

LAST FUNDING TYPE: Pre-Seed (Founders investment)

URL: http://www.moflixgroup.com

FOUNDERS:

Founder, Marc Degen

Moflix CEO, Ryan Gold

