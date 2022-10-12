VIDEO INTERVIEW

Fibre-based connectivity is transforming and enhancing the way we live, do business and interact.

Fibre roll-out needs to steadily advance at an increasingly fast pace for Europe’s gigabit society. STL’s customised optical solutions cater to high-bandwidth applications of telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises; all this while keeping sustainability at the core of its manufacturing and business practices.

Rahul Puri, Regional Sales Head – Europe, talks about the UK market, the demand for fibre in the UK, and the role STL is playing in truly connecting the UK

