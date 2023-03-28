News

Reports suggest that the unit could be worth up to £200 million

This week, media reports suggest that UK ISP TalkTalk is exploring the possibility of selling off its B2B arm, TalkTalk Business Direct.

The unit, which currently serves around 80,000 enterprise customers in the UK, could fetch a price tag of £200 million, according to sources.

Any deal would also include a long-term wholesale agreement, giving the buyer preferential access to TalkTalk’s network.

Investment banking firm Houlihan Lokey has been hired to oversee the sale.

The news comes at an interesting time for TalkTalk, which has been a recent undergoing a management reshuffle.

Until late last year, the company was in discussions about possibly being acquired by Virgin Media O2 for a sum of around £3 billion. However, regulatory hurdles ultimately saw these discussions shelved, leaving TalkTalk’s future uncertain.

