News

Ericsson and Lyft have announced a partnership to enhance the connected micromobility ecosystem across key U.S. hubs.

The partnership will utilise the Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform so that Lyft can manage the connectivity for tens of thousands of connected e-bikes and scooters, regardless of location. This delivers on Lyft’s promise to provide a micromobility service with scalability and reliability and on its mission to build cities around people and not cars.

Deutsche Telekom, one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies and an Ericsson IoT partner, provides reliable and secure global connectivity and connectivity management, both key to enabling real-time data transmission.

By mid-2023, Lyft will aim tohave over 20,000 connected micromobility vehicles through this collaboration. With a large serviceable market, Lyft’s micromobility efforts will continue to benefit from the Ericsson IoT Accelerator global ecosystem with tier-one carriers like Deutsche Telekom.

Fast and reliable cellular activity allows e-bikes to communicate between the app, Lyft’s servers and bikeshare stations so riders can be on their way in a matter of seconds. It also improves fleet management capabilities for Lyft’s operations team and can help reduce theft and loss.

“In partnership with Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom, we have been able to implement industry-leading connectivity and global IoT management, improving our ability to manage large fleets of vehicles but also—more importantly—improving the rider experience,” said David Foster, EVP and Head of Transit, Bikes and Scooters, Lyft. “With over 2 million new riders last year alone, it is more important now than ever that our micromobility vehicles are always online and ready to go.”

The Ericsson IoT Accelerator platform offers seamless operation by ensuring a smooth connection and user experience so that Lyft can achieve its goal of connecting people through transit. Through the Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom collaboration, Lyft can better achieve its goal to provide the mobility solutions that riders love and cities need.

Lyft’s e-bikes are designed to last 10,000 shared rides, and this plays a key role in their low carbon footprint. Micromobility is helping move communities toward becoming the smart cities of the future, while also improving the quality of life for those who reside in them.

“In order to serve users, e-bikes need to be able to quickly, efficiently and reliably communicate with the rider’s mobile application, the operator’s back-end system, and the docking station in order to provide a seamless experience,” said Kyle Okamoto, General Manager of IoT at Ericsson. “Our continued collaboration with Deutsche Telekom will support Lyft’s rider experience with constant, affordable connectivity, while growing the reach of Lyft’s connected micromobility ecosystem.”

This article was originally published by Nicole Lumley on the MOVEMNT

