Reports suggest the ISP will take almost half a million customers under its wing, following Octopus Energy’s acquisition of them from Shell Energy UK

Today, a report from Sky News suggests that TalkTalk is set to purchase Shell Energy’s remaining telecoms customers from Octopus Energy Group.

The deal will see roughly 480,000 broadband customers change hands, though it should be noted that all of these customers are already served by TalkTalk via the latter’s wholesale platform.

The specifics of the deal are expected to be announced in the next few days.

This news follows closely on the heels of Octopus Energy’s acquisition of Shell Energy UK, which was announced back in September and completed less than two weeks ago.

For Shell’s energy customers, this sale would mean very little disruption at all. For the company’s broadband customers, however, the future was much more uncertain, since Octopus Energy is not an ISP.

As such, it makes total sense that Octopus Energy has quickly offloaded these customers to a willing buyer, with TalkTalk being a natural fit.

This is not the first time that TalkTalk has benefitted from a deal of this sort, having struck a similar agreement with Ovo Energy last year. Ovo had purchased SSE’s energy and broadband customers back in 2020.

