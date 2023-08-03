Press Release

(02 August 20203) Terrapinn / Total Telecom is delighted to announce the acquisition of Broadband Communities, a publishing and events business specialising in the provision and delivery of broadband services in the USA.

Broadband Communities’ annual Broadband Communities Summit event will join Total Telecom’s portfolio of award-winning telecoms events, including Connected Britain, Connected America, Total Telecom Congress, and the World Communication Awards.

Rob Chambers, Managing Director, Total Telecom, said: ”Broadband Communities is a fantastic fit with our Connected series and provides a beachhead for the further development of our business in the USA. We are excited and looking forward to a very bright future with BBC. The Broadband Communities Summit, held annually in May, near Houston, is the industry standard.”

Barbara DeGarmo, CEO, Broadband Communities, said: “We are really glad that BBC has found such a good home. Total Telecom has what is needed to make BBC prosper in the future.”

Broadband Communities Summit 2024 will take place on MAY 6–9 at the The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

Total Telecom looks forward to serving all stakeholders in building the broadband future of the USA.

The companies would like to thank all staff and advisors that facilitated the deal.

About Total Telecom

Since 1997, Total Telecom has provided the connection between the buyers and sellers in the global telecom market. It produces high quality, independent editorial content and events to facilitate discussion on industry issues and recognise innovation and excellence by companies and individuals. Total Telecom serves the global telecom industry, with special focus on executives within operators, service providers, and the enterprise users of telecom products and services. The Total Telecomcommunity comprises more than 100,000 global telecom professionals from more than 200 countries who use our products every month, through our website and opt-in email audience, as well as through social media on which we have over 75,000 followers.

About Broadband Communities

Broadband Communities organises the annual Broadband Communities Summit, the leading event for community leaders, multifamily property owners, and network builders and deployers interested in the building, managing, marketing and monetising of high-speed broadband technologies and services. It is focused on the successful delivery of high-speed broadband networks to communities – from multifamily properties to ultra-connected master-planned developments to the city or town where you live. The Summit’s extraordinary program offers cutting-edge presentations by outstanding speakers with a finger on the pulse of what’s new and what’s coming, what works and what doesn’t. From the first day of the Summit to the last, our goal is to send you home with information you can put to immediate use.

