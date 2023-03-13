News

Back in 2021 Brsk with funding from Advencap started rolling out their network, starting from the village of Cottingley in West Yorkshire. Pace of rollout accelerated after securing an initial £103m debt investment from Ares Management Corporation’s Infrastructure Debt strategy, but the company was still small enough to scoop the award sub sub-100K premises passes at the ISPA’s last November.

Now they are celebrating record growth, passing 20,000 premises in February alone to take the total coverage of their network to a total of 150,000 premises passed since launch, with coverage across South Manchester, The Black Country, Lancashire, and Bradford.

Head of Delivery, Aidan Goff, said “Putting together an efficient build engine that can deliver 20 000 homes per month has been a remarkable achievement. It has been a huge effort from our internal teams and, of course, our incredible build partners, who we look forward to working with long into the future.”

This is all happening at a time when we are starting to see clear consolidation in the altnet market with Jurassic Fibre, Swish Fibre, Giganet and AllPoints Fibre consolidated into single fibre operator last month and Zzoomm making moves to bid for Trooli last week.

To discuss what more will happen in this market, join Total Telecom for Connected North in Manchester on 17 – 18 April 2023.