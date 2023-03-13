VIEWPOINT

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Lounea and Huawei signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen partnership in 50G PON application in the next five years. The purpose of the cooperation is to provide Finnish consumers with 50G PON, laying a solid foundation for vibrant and smarter communities.

Lounea is one of the largest telecommunications operators in Finland with extensive B2C and B2B ISP/MSP portfolios. It is also the first Finnish telecommunications operator to introduce 10 Gbit/s fiber connections to consumers and expand optical fibers into a nationwide business. “There is a large and growing need for the development of fiber networks, as new uses increase the performance requirements for data transmission. Fiber is superior to other network technologies. The equipment updates will allow the power of the home-built fiber connection to be accelerated to new speeds over and over again,” according to Riku Päärni, Lounea’s Technology Director.

Lounea’s Technology Director Riku Päärni

Lounea’s cooperation with Huawei is based on next-generation optical technology, which will enable Lounea to strengthen its technological leadership and competitiveness in the market, benefiting more users. Ira Keskitalo, Director of Huawei Enterprise Business Group Finland, expressed anticipation towards further cooperation, “Huawei is proud of enabling Lounea to take yet another step in providing unbeatable end user experience, while expanding their footprint in Finland. 50G PON is a natural step from Lounea’s 10G PON commercial service, providing Lounea’s end users a digital highway for future services.”

Huawei launched the industry’s first commercial 50G PON solution at MWC 2023. As a next-generation PON technology defined by ITU-T, the 50G PON effectively supports 10Gbps Everywhere. Huawei’s innovative 50G PON solution provides a TCO-effective evolution path for operators to upgrade their networks to 10G.

Richard Jin, President of Huawei’s Optical Business Product Line, said, “Huawei will join hands with global operators to accelerate network upgrade and the application of new technologies, helping operators continuously expand their business boundaries and seize opportunities with ultimate user experience to lead the future.”

