The Connected Britain Awards recognise the most significant and innovative organisations, solutions, and programmes that are shaping Britain’s digital future. Below you will find the shortlisted entrants for this year’s Awards.
Join us at the end of Day One at Connected Britain when the winners will be revealed!
B2B Service Provider of the Year Award
- BT Enterprise Managed Service
- Comtec
- Giganet
- Glide Group
- Netgem – Netgem TV managed service for ISPs
- Pangea Connected
Broadband Provider of the Year Award
- Broadband for the Rural North (B4RN)
- Community Fibre Ltd
- Giganet
- Hyperoptic
- Ogi
- Zzoomm Full Fibre broadband
Digital Skills Award
- BT Skills for Tomorrow
- CityFibre
- Good Things Foundation
- Good Things Foundation – Nobody in the Dark
- The Lloyds Banking Group Digital Helpline – in partnership with We Are Digital
- Three Discovery
- West Mercia Rural 5G project team
Enterprise Solution of the Year
- Axiros GmbH
- DexGreen Ltd – Virtual Buddy Artificial Intelligence Fault-Finder
- FarrPoint. Mobile Coverage Mapping Solution
- Fibrus Networks Ltd
- Nokia, Vodafone UK & Kinected Solutions – Banshee Mobile Radio
- Openreach, The University of Suffolk and Nokia Corporation
- PSI Mobile – Implementation of multichannel automation processes
- RouteThis Resolve
- Vitruvi™ Software
Project Rollout Award
- CityFibre
- Mid Sussex District Council / Brighton and Hove City Council and West Sussex County Council – Digital Mid Sussex Connected Region
- Netomnia Ltd
- Ogi
- Wessex Internet
The Access Innovation Award
- 5G RuralDorset
- Infinera, XR Optics
- Pangea Connected – Connecting 4,500 critical street furniture endpoints in urban notspots
- Trench Networks Limited – Outpost Hybrid Mobile
- WeLink Communications (UK) Ltd – Wireless Gigabit Broadband
- West Mercia Rural 5G
- WHP Telecoms
The Barrier Removal Award
- BDUK, National Parks, Openreach & Trenches Law – National Parks Accord
- Powys County Council
- Trenches Law
- Wessex Internet
- West Mercia Rural 5G and Airband
The Community Improvement Award
- 4th Utility
- Broadband for the Rural North (B4RN)
- Community Fibre Ltd
- Gigaclear
- Westminster City Council and Community Fibre – Community Fibre Digital Ambassadors in Westminster
- WHP Telecoms
The Full Fibre ISP Innovation Award
- Giganet
- Hyperoptic
- Wessex Internet
The Industrial Innovation Award
- 5G RuralDorset
- Keltech IoT
- Pangea Connected – Migrating 4,500 critical street furniture endpoints before the PSTN switch-off
- South Gloucestershire Council & Toshiba Europe Ltd, Bristol Research and Innovation Lab
The Smart Places Award
- Dorset Council
- Greater Manchester Combined Authority – Digital Exclusion Risk Index
- Nottinghamshire County Council, Pioneering 5G in Sherwood Forest
- South London Partnership InnOvaTe project – with DORIS care
- Sunderland City Council and BAI Communications: Smarter Together
The Sustainability Award
- BT’s ECO Programme
- CityFibre
- Glide Group
- Keltech IoT the product name Dual Distributed Network
- LightSpeed Broadband Ltd
Startup of the Year Award
The shortlisted finalists in this category will pitch their business live to the judges on the Startup Stage at Connected Britain!
- ANGOKA
- Curvalux
- Entrust Smart Home Microgrid
- Grayscale AI
- Neuron Innovations
- PLINX
- PRAEFERRE
- Spark Tools
- Streetwave
- Teragence
Who will win? Find out at the end of Day 1 of Connected Britain 2022!