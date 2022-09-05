The Connected Britain Awards recognise the most significant and innovative organisations, solutions, and programmes that are shaping Britain’s digital future. Below you will find the shortlisted entrants for this year’s Awards.

B2B Service Provider of the Year Award

BT Enterprise Managed Service

Comtec

Giganet

Glide Group

Netgem – Netgem TV managed service for ISPs

Pangea Connected

Broadband Provider of the Year Award

Broadband for the Rural North (B4RN)

Community Fibre Ltd

Giganet

Hyperoptic

Ogi

Zzoomm Full Fibre broadband

Digital Skills Award

BT Skills for Tomorrow

CityFibre

Good Things Foundation

Good Things Foundation – Nobody in the Dark

The Lloyds Banking Group Digital Helpline – in partnership with We Are Digital

Three Discovery

West Mercia Rural 5G project team

Enterprise Solution of the Year

Axiros GmbH

DexGreen Ltd – Virtual Buddy Artificial Intelligence Fault-Finder

FarrPoint. Mobile Coverage Mapping Solution

Fibrus Networks Ltd

Nokia, Vodafone UK & Kinected Solutions – Banshee Mobile Radio

Openreach, The University of Suffolk and Nokia Corporation

PSI Mobile – Implementation of multichannel automation processes

RouteThis Resolve

Vitruvi™ Software