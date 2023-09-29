Interview

On Day One of this year’s Connected Britain conference, we had the pleasure of speaking with Jamie Hayes, Managing Director of Fiber and Streetscape at Boldyn Networks, one of the world’s largest neutral host providers

We discussed the state of the connectivity landscape in the UK from a neutral host perspective, and the most important things that Boldyn Networks look for in the areas they work in: political leadership, advance supply, and demand.

“Its great to see all the suppliers here, it’s a thriving ecosystem of startups through to large companies,” said Jamie,

“An event like this [Connected Britain], a concentration of demand is vital for the places that we want to go to.”

We also discussed the company’s work with the London boroughs, helping the city to access gigabit fibre and making the London underground safer through connectivity.

Ending on the topic of local authorities and connectivity, Jamie noted: “we’d like to see more emphasis on connectivity, because it seems to have a real close correlation to many deprivation indexes like health, wealth, income, and inward investment.”

You can watch the full interview below:

Want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the world of telecoms? Subscriber to receive Total Telecom’s daily newsletter here

Also in the news:

Stonepeak buys minority stake in Cellnex Nordics

Ericsson: We’re “exploding with use cases” for private 5G

Telefonica Germany partners with Skylo for satellite-supported IoT