At Dstny, we have had the privilege of witnessing the dynamic shifts in the business landscape over the years. However, nothing quite compares to the transformation we are currently experiencing as we move toward a future defined by hybrid workforces. Join us to explore how the hybrid workforce is not just driving but necessitating a shift towards cloud solutions and a mobile-first approach, and why both service providers and end-companies need to embrace this change to thrive.

The hybrid workforce: A new frontier

In the wake of recent global events and technical evolutions, we find ourselves in an era where the traditional boundaries of the office have dissolved. The workforce is no longer confined to a physical location; instead, it’s fluid, adaptable, and dispersed. Employees are working from home, co-working spaces, or virtually anywhere they find themselves most productive. This paradigm shift, accelerated by the necessity of remote work, has given rise to the hybrid workforce – a workforce that combines in-office and remote employees.

The challenges of hybrid workforces

While the hybrid workforce is a paradigm shift for the better, it comes with its share of challenges. Maintaining efficient communication and collaboration among team members across different locations, managing a diverse array of devices and platforms, and ensuring the security of sensitive data are just a few of the complexities that businesses must navigate. Here is where the importance of cloud-based products and a mobile-first approach becomes evident.

Cloud communications and mobile-first approach: The key to adaptability

Cloud communications, in essence, take the communication infrastructure out of a physical location and make it accessible from anywhere. With cloud-based solutions, businesses can unify communication channels, enabling team members to connect seamlessly whether they’re in the office or miles away.

For MNOs, MVNOs, Service Providers and UCaaS players, adapting this change and making sure they deliver a future-proof ecosystem of cloud products is vital both to stay ahead of competition and to grow in new markets.

Today, the world is defined by mobility, and a mobile-first approach is not just an option but a necessity. Work forces are increasingly reliant on mobile devices for their work. A mobile-first approach involves building solutions with a mobile-centric mindset. Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) will ensure end-users can use their mobile phone in the same way as they would with a fixed landline phone.

“Several recent technical and market developments have enabled a new phase of opportunity for FMC-style services. Business-grade, reliable communications for users at the front-line and in the field, and new technological advancements such as eSIM and multi-SIM devices have made the addition of a work-line to any mobile phone simple and inexpensive” says Johan Dalström, CPO at Dstny.

Converging all numbers tied to a user, making them all reachable from any device, will guarantee that hybrid and remote workforces are as connected and efficient as someone working from a traditional office.

“Dstny has been leading the development of FMC for many years and is now continuing this journey with the new Dstny Converge product” says Björn Kaxe, Product Manager at Dstny. He continues “I’m proud to say that we are committed to shaping this mobile-first, cloud communications future”.

Embracing the future

The hybrid workforce is here to stay, and businesses, both service providers and end-customers, needs to adapt to thrive. Cloud communications and a mobile-first approach are not just trends but indispensable tools for success in this new era.

At Dstny, we firmly believe that those who embrace these changes are not just adapting to the future; they are pioneering it. The future of telecom belongs to providers who adapt today.

