Press Release

Joining the initiative offers the TIM Group the opportunity to play a decisive role within a coalition supported by the EU Commission and Parliament that aims to harness the potential of digital solutions in green transformation

The TIM Group has become part of the European Green Digital Coalition, a project launched by leading European companies in the ICT sector and supported by the European Commission and Parliament, with the aim of harnessing the potential of digital solutions to enable the green transformation.

TIM has signed the Declaration to support ‘The Green and Digital Transformation of the EU’ which establishes the commitment to bring forward achievement of the ‘net zero’ objective to 2040, set as 2050 by the ‘European Law on Climate’, to underline the commitment to reduce the emissions of its production chain and the selection of ever more sustainable suppliers.

Entry into the European Green Digital Coalition is further confirmation of the centrality of ESG objectives in the TIM Group’s Industrial Plan, strengthening the commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2040. Climate strategy, circular economy, digital growth and the valorisation of human capital are the main pillars on which the Group focuses to offer people and businesses the opportunities of a sustainability-based digital transformation.

The Coalition, established in 2021, aims to demonstrate the telecommunications industry’s enabling role in the achievement of climate targets, contributing to the reduction of CO2 emissions both directly and indirectly, through the development and distribution of green and efficient digital solutions also in other sectors such as energy, transport, agriculture and construction. The Coalition will also collaborate with some European organisations to define standards that can scientifically demonstrate emission reduction by implementing digital solutions. The Coalition, whose Secretariat is managed by GESI, ETNO, GSMA and the SME Alliance, will work in close collaboration with the European Commission.

The recent validation of the decarbonisation objectives by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) also moves in the same direction: with respect to 2019, by 2030 TIM will reduce by 75% emissions from the company’s production (Scope 1) and the purchase of electricity (Scope 2), also thanks to the commitment to purchase 100% renewable energy by 2025, and by 47% emissions from its value chain (Scope 3) relating to the purchase of goods and services, the acquisition of capital goods and the use of products sold to customers.