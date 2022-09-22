Press Release

Cellnex UK has partnered with deep tech innovation organisation CPI to launch a new private 5G testbed for demonstrating and commercialising HealthTech innovations. The showcase facility is at CPI’s Coxon Building within the North East Technology Park (NETPark), County Durham and will host organisations as they design, develop, test and upscale digital and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the healthcare sector.

Private 5G networks and IoT can transform the patient experience and provide NHS Trusts and other healthcare providers with critical improvements in network reliability, capacity, speed, and security. The technology has the potential to alleviate many of the key issues faced in the healthcare industry today.

The testbed will showcase how 5G networks enhance data security, boost communications to drive efficiencies and improve patient wellbeing in healthcare. It will demonstrate the use of 5G and IoT-enabled technologies in a healthcare setting – ranging from real-time asset management of equipment and medical supplies to VR headsets for surgery.

Steven Bagshaw, Head of Business Strategy – HealthTech at CPI, said: “The collaboration between Cellnex UK and CPI provides an incredible opportunity to accelerate the commercialisation of next-generation connected healthcare devices and solutions into the healthcare sector. Underpinned by digital innovation and multi-partner development programmes, our role is to bring together the HealthTech ecosystem to unlock existing pain points, whilst creating a reduced risk environment for partners to explore novel digital innovations which ultimately help improve the patient experience of the future.”

“Supporting digital innovation up and down the country is key to Cellnex UK, and this partnership with CPI is an exciting prospect for the healthcare sector,” said David Crawford, Managing Director, Cellnex UK. “Wireless connectivity is a critical foundation for success, and this private 5G testbed will enable the advancement of digital transformation in society, with the potential to revolutionise the way we care for people. For example, we are testing remote refrigeration monitoring, which will reduce waste from medical supplies including highly-perishable vaccines. This will reduce healthcare providers’ costs and – most importantly – mean that we can deliver more life-saving vaccinations to people who need them in a shorter period of time.”

Cellnex UK and CPI are working with an advisory board of senior healthcare professionals and have engaged with 5G stakeholders, regulatory experts, universities and Government agencies to identify key challenges in the sector; allowing the prioritisation of projects to develop and deploy in the 5G testbed before commercialisation in a live environment.

The project aims to have at least one innovation commercially adopted by the healthcare sector within 12 months.

Looking to the future, the testbed has the potential to act as a blueprint for industries beyond just healthcare, as private 5G technology can open doors for innovation and digitised operations across multiple sectors including manufacturing, energy, transportation and logistics.

Technology companies and healthcare providers wishing to find out more about the collaboration are invited to a launch event of the testbed at CPI’s facilities in County Durham on October 19. Find out more: https://www.uk-cpi.com/events/enabling-a-private-5g-healthcare-ecosystem-2