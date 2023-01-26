Connected America will bring the entire connectivity ecosystem together to discuss the challenges and opportunities of enabling next-generation broadband

Dallas, Texas, January 26, 2023 – How to deliver America’s connected future will be the focus of Connected America – a brand new conference featuring a prestigious line-up of speakers from national, state and local service providers, the public sector, enterprises and suppliers.

Taking place at the Irving Convention Center, in Dallas, Texas, from March 29-29, Connected America is organised by news provider Total Telecom, which is hosting the event for the first time following the huge success of its 2023 line-up. This included the UK’s largest connectivity event, the award-winning Connected Britain, Connected North and Connected Germany.

Connected America will bring together more than 150 speakers to explore the big picture for delivering enhanced connectivity in the USA; what does a truly Connected America look like and how can it be delivered? Other focus areas include investment and regulatory strategies, fibre and 5G, the opportunities and challenges of delivering smart places and connected transport, the factory of the future and rural connectivity.

“We have observed the US market for some time and believe now is the right time to launch Connected America,” said Total Telecom’s Managing Director Rob Chambers. “All the factors are aligned, there is the political will to ensure that every American has access to reliable high-speed internet; public and private finance is falling into place and communities are demanding better broadband to work, to learn, for healthcare, and to stay connected.”

The conference will see more than 1,000 attendees from organisations transforming U.S. connectivity. It is supported by the Fiber Broadband Association, Association of American Public Broadband, Broadband Bunch, Broadband Communication, and Competitive Carriers Association. Confirmed speakers include:

Amanda Hofer, Assistant General Manager at Central Texas Telephone Cooperative

Amol Naik, SVP of Public Policy, Government Affairs and Community Engagement, at Ting Internet

Anh Selissen, Chief Information Officer at Texas Department of Transport

Bill Zielinski, CIO at City of Dallas

Claude Aiken, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Legal Officer at NextLink

Earnie Holtrey, Deputy Director at Indiana Broadband Office

Emily Buckman, Director of Government Affairs at American Farm Bureau Federation

Gary Bolton, President of Fiber Broadband Association

Glen Howie, Director at Arkansas State Broadband Office

Gregory Elsborg, CIO at Dallas Area Rapid Transport (DART)

Kim McKinley, Chief Marketing Officer at UTOPIA Fiber

Marlette Jackson, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Frontier

Raimundo Rodulfo, CIO at City of Coral Gables

Rob Johnson, Chief Development Officer at LiveOak Fiber

Will Townsend, VP and Principal Analyst at Moor insights

For more information or to register to attend Connected America, visit: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/connected-america/index.stm

