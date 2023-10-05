News

The UK government will also invest £70 million in emerging technologies, such as quantum computing and 6G

Today, the UK has joined the Global Coalition on Telecommunications (GCOT) alongside Australia, Canada, Japan, and the USA.

The coalition aims to ensure that the communication networks across the countries are able to remain resilient and adaptable when faced with challenges such as cyber-attacks or supply chain disruption.

The GCOT aims to promote increased coordination between countries on issues related to telecoms technology research and development, information sharing, and funding alignment.

In a statement jointly released by the coalition, the partners established that the focus topics of the group will include: telecommunications supply chain diversification, 6G and future telecommunications, telecommunications security and resilience, telecommunications skills, and coordinated approaches to telecommunications standards development.

“Telecommunications networks are the lifeline of global economies, and safeguarding their resilience and security in an evolving, interconnected world is a top priority for our governments,” said Michelle Donelan, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology.

“By joining forces, the UK and our partners are well-positioned to take the lead in broadening supply chains, nurturing industry knowledge, and bolstering security to address emerging challenges.”

At the same time as the GCOT’s formation, the UK government announced a £70 million initial investment in the future of telecommunications technology through the Future Telecoms Technology Missions Fund (TMF) Programme. This programme is one of the Five Priority Technologies of the Department of Science, Innovation and Technology.

“This £70 million investment will, via the Future Telecoms UKRI TMF Programme, form part of the UK’s contribution to international cooperation in this field and provide tangible benefits to the population and economy,” explained Dr Kedar Pandya, Executive Director, Cross-Council Programmes at UKRI.

