Press Release

Altnet Hyperoptic has hit a new customer milestone, now connecting more than 300,000 customers across the UK to gigabit-capable full fibre

The milestone follows Hyperoptic relaunching its brand with a renewed focus on customer experience. Hyperoptic’s ‘In your corner’ campaign presents a welcome alternative to providers that offer poor customer service, lack of transparent pricing and unreliable network connectivity.

Hyperoptic’s network now passes more than 1.4 million homes across 64 towns and cities in the UK. Early deployments, starting with the UK’s first residential gigabit connection in Wandsworth in 2011, were in multi-dwelling units. Since then, continued growth has come from connecting new build developments and residential streets in densely populated areas.

Hyperoptic’s Founder and CEO Dana Tobak said: “The most important job we have is to connect customers – that’s how we show people across the UK that there’s a better way for broadband to be done. We know that broadband users deserve better, and we’re committed to a five-star customer experience.”

Key to Hyperoptic’s success is a focus on delivering a five-star customer experience, as research reveals the poor service that UK broadband users are putting up with. Almost a quarter (23%) of broadband users have never switched, and 30% say they want to but it’s too time consuming or too much hassle. 22% said they would switch, but they know their current provider would make it hard for them to leave.

In 2019, leading global investment firm KKR acquired a majority stake in Hyperoptic.

Hyperoptic is on a mission to reach 500,000 customers and two million homes passed, maintaining market-leading penetration and excellent customer experience as the company scales.

