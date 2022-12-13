News

The University of Surrey has secured a £12 million grant to research the development of greener and more resilient telecommunications networks.

Funded by the UK government, the TUDOR project (*Towards Ubiquitous 3D Open Resilient Network) will be led by the 5/6G Innovation Centre based at the University of Surrey.

Other contributors to the TUDOR consortium will include: Amazon Web Service, AWTG, BAE Systems, BT, Ericsson, ETSI, InterDigital Europe, Mavenir, Nokia, National Physical Laboratory, OneWeb, Satellite Applications Catapult, Tactical Wireless, Toshiba, VIAVI Solutions, Virgin Media O2, Imperial College London, King’s College London, Lancaster University, Queen’s University Belfast, University of Strathclyde, University College London, University of Glasgow, AMD Fujitsu, MTC, NetRail, and Qualcomm.

The TUDOR project will set out to create a more diverse UK telecom market. In working towards this goal, it will research which technologies could be deployed in a more open and scalable future mobile network. Additionally, the programme will explore how this research could further skills development in the UK as well as contribute to the development of global standards for telecom networks.

Regius Professor Rahim Tafazolli, Director of the 5G/6G Innovation Centre at the University of Surrey, commented: “I am confident that this project will help ensure that the UK’s critical telecommunications infrastructure keeps up with the blistering pace of innovation that is happening across the globe and that the societal benefits of faster and more reliable communications are delivered in the most sustainable way possible.”

Michelle Donelan, UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, said: “This huge investment will see top universities join forces with industry to build, test and roll out the nuts and bolts underpinning new networks while ensuring our plan for a more diverse and innovative telecoms market is sustained in the future.

“The funding will also turbocharge our work to strengthen telecoms supply chains, so we are no longer reliant on a handful of companies to develop and maintain our 5G networks.”

